Cleveland Heights launches new ‘Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program’

Read on www.cleveland.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
Parma Safety Fair featuring popular helicopter visit set for Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- Once a year, an arriving University Hospitals AirMed helicopter seemingly overshoots the UH Parma Medical Center. Instead of dealing with an emergency and a patient in need, the chopper hovers above Powers Boulevard before landing to audience oohs and ahhs at the Parma Safety Fair. This year’s...
Public input sought on project to rehabilitate Warrensville Center Road bridges
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works and the Ohio Department of Transportation are seeking public input on a project to rehabilitate two bridges on Warrensville Center Road in Shaker Heights. The project includes replacing the bridge deck, roadway, drainage and traffic signal improvements, and installation...
wksu.org
Cleveland seeking more than $10 million to remake East 66th Street
Cleveland is waiting to hear if the U.S. Department of Transportation will send more than $10 million its way to overhaul a main street in the city’s Hough neighborhood. East 66th Street is home to neighborhood landmarks like historic League Park and Chateau Hough vineyard. New development — like the Allen Estates project, the expansion of the Baseball Heritage Museum and a new Cleveland Public Library branch — are planned nearby.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deal closes for nonprofits to take over Cleveland’s historic Shaker Square, start repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has taken a key step toward potential recovery with the closing of an $11 million purchase of the property as part of a plan to save the historic retail center on Cleveland’s East Side. New Village Corp., a subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and...
City of Cleveland seeks federal funding for new 'DREAM 66' east side transportation project; PHOTOS
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is seeking federal funding to revitalize an east side corridor that it believes has suffered decades of “systemic disinvestment,” Mayor Justin Bibb announced today. The city, along with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), are working to apply for a...
Berea, Middleburg ponder script sign installations: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Originally installed by Destination Cleveland as a way to boost tourism, script signs initially spread throughout Cleveland, with most of them on the city’s west side. Similar signs are now heading in our direction. The first of these signs in the southwest suburbs can be found...
Farm parks offer rural adventures near the city
PARMA, Ohio -- How are you gonna keep them down in the city once they’ve seen the farm?. That’s the question to ask after residents get a taste of country life at one of Northeast Ohio’s farm parks. “It’s a farm right in the middle of suburbia,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
Work begins on Mastick Road all-purpose path in Fairview Park
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Talked about for years, the recently reconstructed Mastick Road hill bridge project is entering its final chapter. That, of course, is the highly anticipated 10-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian all-purpose path, allowing residents to be connected to the Cleveland Metroparks at the Valley Parkway and Puritas Avenue intersection.
Sgt. Clean Car Wash gets Brook Park council approval for new facility
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A new Sgt. Clean Car Wash will be coming to 5764 W. 130th St. -- despite having its conditional use permit initially denied by the Brook Park Planning Commission at a public hearing in early June. The Sgt. Clean application subsequently was referred to City Council,...
Sand Castle competition organized by American Institute of Architects’ Cleveland chapter returns Saturday to Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Sand Fest sand castle and sculpture competition sponsored by the Cleveland Chapter of the American Institute of Architects is returning to Edgewater Beach. On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., competing teams from local architecture...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Officials unveil design plans for re-imagined, reinvigorated Black River Landing
Lorain Port and Finance Authority officials plus a team of architects and urban planners unveiled the much-anticipated design plans for Black River Landing.
Cuyahoga County hosts back-to-school party with a purpose
Cuyahoga County hosted a family fun day Thursday to raise awareness about the programs available to help families thrive. It was a party in Public Square with a purpose.
Mayfield Heights residents should thank their Sunningdale neighbors for bearing the load
Well, the construction of the Mayfield Heights Aquatic and Community Center, with its increasing price tag and decreasing amenities, has been under way for several weeks now. When it is finished, sometime in the latter half of 2023, it is sure to be beautiful and a great asset to the community.
Pekar Comic Fest is Aug. 20 on Coventry in Cleveland Heights: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It’s that time of year once more for the Harvey Pekar Comic Book Fest, this year taking place from noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Coventry PEACE Park in Cleveland Heights. The park can be found across from the Coventry Library branch, 1925 Coventry Road.
See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for July (searchable database)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cleveland.com database of home sales and other property transfer details has been updated with transactions for July 2022. Search the home sales database at this link for all transfers since 2019. The database is searchable by seller name, buyer name, city, street and more. The database...
Should Cuyahoga County spend $219,000 on a dog park used by roughly ‘a dozen’ residents? Councilmembers say no: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two members of Newburgh Heights Village Council called for Cuyahoga County Council to reject their village’s request for $219,000 in federal COVID relief funds for improvements to a dog park, arguing that few people use the park, and the money is best spent elsewhere. Village councilmembers...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0