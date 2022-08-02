Why Must People In The Hudson Valley Know Who Sybil Ludington Is?

Read on 943litefm.com
Related
Thrillist
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State
Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
NFL・
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
Most Of New York Forecast For ‘#1 Weather-related Killer in U.S.’
Extremely "dangerous" weather is forecast for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the New York City region and Hudson Valley for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Missing Ramapo, NY Dog Miraculously Rescued by Community
More than ever, people are adopting and saving animals. Whether it's an animal that showed up at your door or one that you rescued from the shelter, each story has a meaningful memory behind it. From cats to dogs, bunnies and birds, our "pets" have become more of our fur...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
Where Can You Join the Famed Appalachian Trail in the Hudson Valley?
If you consider yourself an outdoors person and spend time in the Hudson Valley, you probably spend every weekend out on a trail or on a lake enjoying yourself. Have you ever thought about walking or hiking the Appalachian Trail?. The Appalachian Trail is one of the longest trails in...
How Will New York State Pay You to Become a Child Care Provider?
Are you a child care provider in New York State? How long have you been a child care provider? Did you get your license before January 28, 2022? Or did you get the license after that date?. If you received your child care license after that January 28, 2022 there...
Romesentinel.com
Upstate New York historic site could benefit from Harriet Tubman coins
Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., has two years to prepare for what could be a sizable windfall. The passage of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act would be reason enough for the Auburn landmark’s leaders to celebrate. The legislation gives them one more: Half of the surcharges paid for the coins will be given to the Harriet Tubman Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNY Still Has The Highest COVID-19 Positivity Rate In New York State
COVID-19 is still hanging in there and the Western New York Region has the highest positivity rate. Three regions in New York State have 7-day COVID-19 positivity rates over 10 percent, with WNY being the highest. Six regions are quickly approaching 10 percent. And of course Monkeypox is still spreading...
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Birds Of Prey Event To Be Held In The Hudson Valley New York
The Hudson Valley is home to many birds of prey. Look to the skies on any given day and you will see birds that scour the ground from lofty heights in order to find their next meal. The bald eagle is one bird everyone enjoys catching a glimpse of as...
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Are Unlimited Alcoholic Drinks Legal in New York State?
Have you been to a place say in Las Vegas or Atlantic City where you walk in, pay one price, and then you can drink all you want for say two or three hours? Have you ever found a similar situation while you are in New York State? Probably not.
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
Polio Found In Water In Hudson Valley, New York
New York State Health officials confirmed polio was found in water in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, the New York State Department of Health updated New Yorkers after an Empire State resident tested positive for polio. Rockland County, New York Resident Tests Positive For Polio. In late July, health officials...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0