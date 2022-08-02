I-440 ramp, Western Blvd lanes closing overnight for bridge repairs

Read on www.cbs17.com
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
The cost to fix all of Durham's rough roads: $180 million
Durham, N.C. — It would cost the city of Durham about $179,214,054 to get its roads the repairs they need. Durham resident Gerry Green pointed out what he’s noticed about the city’s roads. “One, they get littered like all get out,” Green said. “And two, they need...
WRAL
Crash closes I-440 West near I-40 in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A crash has closed Interstate 440 West near I-40 in Raleigh. The traffic is getting diverted at Poole Road. Reporter: Brian Shrader.
Pedestrian struck along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck early Friday morning at the corner of Calvary Drive and Capital Boulevard. The incident occurred before 2:45 a.m. Police said the person is at the hospital in stable condition. There was no information on the driver or if that person will face...
cbs17
1 dead in multi-vehicle I-440 crash near Poole Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash closed down at least two lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Orange, Chatham counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for two central North Carolina counties Thursday night. At 9:16 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Orange County and north central Chatham County. The warning expired at 10 p.m. Severe thunderstorms were...
Amtrak train strikes truck in Durham
An Amtrak train and truck collided on the tracks in Durham on Thursday afternoon.
Driver leaves road, hits pine tree in Johnston County
Four Oaks, N.C. — A driver was seriously injured on Wednesday night after crashing into a large pine tree at the intersection of Webb Mill and Thompson Roads, near Four Oaks in Johnston County. The State Highway Patrol is investigating why the driver drove off the road and through...
cbs17
Kids participate in Fayetteville Regional Airport’s career academy
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville Regional Airport wrapped up its first youth Aviation Career Education Academy on Thursday afternoon. More than 60 middle and high school students attended the four day camp. It exposed the students to different career roles in aviation, including piloting, airport administration and control tower operations.
Downtown Durham’s parking loophole disappeared without warning. Here’s what happened.
The gates in Durham’s garages and parking lots used to lift at 7 p.m. on weeknights and remain open all weekend, but the city ended the practice in July.
WRAL
Public safety incident closes parking deck at RDU
A public safety incident caused the airport to temporarily close the parking deck Tuesday morning. A spokesperson from Raleigh-Durham International said:. A public safety incident early this morning caused the airport to temporarily close the parking deck. Vehicles are not permitted to enter the lot at this time. All traffic is being re-routed to Park Economy 3. We will provide additional guidance when the deck reopens.
Bus riddled with bullet holes in parking lot of Holiday Inn in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police on Friday are trying to find the person who fired nearly 30 bullets outside a Red Roof Inn and a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to 1902 Cedar Creek Road before 12:30 a.m., where both inns share the same parking lot.
cbs17
Raleigh apartment vacancy climbing, but so are prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It seems like everywhere you look in Raleigh new apartments are being built, but that doesn’t mean it was easy for Stephen Buchenberger to find the one he started renting last month. “It was tougher in the aspect of something within budget, I would’ve...
WRAL
Driver crashes into tree in Johnston County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A driver was seriously injured on Wednesday night after crashing into a large pine tree at the intersection of Webb Mill and Thompson Roads. Photographer:...
911 call: Co-pilot ‘jumped’ from plane before emergency landing in North Carolina
A 911 call released Tuesday afternoon by the City of Raleigh provides new insight into the emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday in which a man was found dead after exiting the plane mid-flight.
WRAL
Van seen smashed on train tracks in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A heavily damaged car was on train tracks at the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue in Durham on Thursday afternoon. Photographer: Vinnie...
cbs17
NC State issues alert after gas station robbed near campus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—North Carolina State University issued an alert following an armed robbery near campus. Campus police said this happened before 4 a.m. at a gas station near Gorman and Hillsborough Street. The suspect showed a gun during the robbery, campus police said in the alert. The alert said...
cbs17
Durham family rescued in apartment fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A family was rescued off their balcony during an apartment fire, according to firefighters. This happened around 3:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road. Firefighters said when they arrived at the apartment complex, they could see smoke and had the fire under control within...
Armed man robs gas station near NC State
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina State University sent a safety notice Thursday morning after an armed robbery occurred at a BP gas station near campus. The robbery occurred before 4 a.m. at the Han Dee Hugo's/BP at Gorman Street and Hillsborough Street. Police said a witness told them a...
cbs17
1 injured in shooting in Fayetteville hotel parking lot, 29 casings found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An early morning shooting rang out in the early morning hours Friday outside of two hotels in Fayetteville. Police responded to a call at 12:26 a.m. in the parking lot that joins the Red Roof Inn and Holiday Inn Express at 1902 Cedar Creek Road.
