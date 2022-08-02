ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow County offers property check service

By Ryan Harper, Cheyenne Pagan
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property.

The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. But, the county’s register of deeds said it’s always a good idea to keep updated to date with any documents pertaining to your home.

“There’s a lot of people out there that offer different services, but they want to charge you this is something that’s free to our citizens there’s no fee for it. And it kind of gives you a peace of mind I feel like,” said Omega K. Jarmanm Onslow County Register of Deeds.

For more information on this, click here.

