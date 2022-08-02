Kevin Durant Meeting With Nets Owner: NBA World Reacts

Read on thespun.com
Shaquille O'Neal Has Blunt Message For Kevin Durant After Trade Request
Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threw some shade at Kevin Durant during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week. Eisen asked O'Neal if he would trade for Durant if he were the Boston Celtics, and the big fella firmly said "hell no" to the idea, suggesting that Boston should build around its "young nucleus" instead of trading for KD.
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid
The Ben Simmons saga with Philadelphia was finally in the rearview mirror after dominating the headlines most of last season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets . This season's trade saga is headlined by Simmons' new teammate Kevin Durant. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was on The Vince...
Bill Russell Once Threatened Celtics With Retirement If They Didn't Pay Him $1 More Than Wilt Chamberlain's $100K Contract
The world is currently mourning Bill Russell's passing. There's no doubt that Russell was a pioneer of the game as well as a Celtics legend, and he had a huge impact on the sport of basketball as a whole. One of the well-known things about Bill Russell was the fact...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter, Daughters Photo
Yankees legend Derek Jeter is quickly becoming one of the best former athletes to follow on Twitter. This week, Jeter shared a photo of his daughters putting nail polish on him. His caption said, "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover." Most of Jeter's followers are loving this...
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend News
Aaron Rodgers made a pretty notable podcast appearance earlier this week. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback appeared on his friend's podcast and discussed a number of topics, including mental health and psychedelics. Rodgers' rumored new girlfriend, who goes by Blu, shared her reaction to the appearance on Instagram. “Changing...
WATCH: Carmelo Anthony going full Steph Curry in loaded pick-up game will make Lakers fans want him back
At the moment, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. His deal with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and the 10-time All-Star is now out there trying to look for his new team. Melo caught fire in a recent pick-up...
NBA World Reacts To Troubling Iman Shumpert News
Former NBA champion Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony drug charges at a Texas airport over the weekend after police found marijuana in his bag. Shumpert was reportedly carrying over six ounces on him. And while recreational marijuana is legal in Texas, it isn't federally; meaning its banned from air travel.
Fans Accuse TIME Magazine Of 'High School Photoshop' Job On Brittney Griner Cover
Fans are going to town on TIME Magazine, accusing the publication of a 'high school photoshop' edit for their recent front cover featuring Brittney Griner. WNBA star Griner has been behind bars in Russia since February she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at the airport.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name
Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
This Mavericks-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To Dallas
The Brooklyn Nets roster could look a lot different heading into the 2022-23 NBA season than it did when they were eliminated from the postseason by the Boston Celtics. Kevin Durant’s trade request has dominated the headlines, but he is far from the only player that could be on the move.
Brittney Griner 'Prepared' For The Worst: Sports World Reacts
Brittney Griner's trial in Russia is expected to come to an end later this week. According to a report from ESPN, the WNBA star is "prepared for the worst" when it comes to a verdict and sentencing. Griner, who was arrested at a Russian airport for allegedly having hash oil...
Glen Davis Reveals Kyrie Irving Recruited Kevin Durant To Celtics Before Joining Nets: "I Seen Jayson Tatum And Kyrie Irving At A Table With KD In The Bahamas... They Just Won The Championship."
The Boston Celtics have gotten used to making some splash in the NBA in recent years. From landing Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, and other talented point guards like Malcolm Brogdon to selecting young talent that could take them to the promised land after so many years. They have a very...
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
NBA Executive Says The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Land Both LeBron And Bronny James
LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers instantly transformed the Lakers' fortune. Signing with the team all the way back in 2018, the Lakers went from being a lottery team to a championship contender in a year. Not only that, LBJ even led the team all the way to...
American-Russian Pro Basketball Coach Becky Hammon Appeals To Putin To 'Do The Right Thing' And Free Brittney Griner
Becky Hammon, an American-Russian professional basketball coach and a six-time WNBA all-star player who represented Russia at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, made a plea to President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release Brittney Griner. Hammon, hired by the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach...
Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant
Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA
A former MVP to NYC? The Los Angeles Lakers might be desperate enough to make it happen. The New York Knicks are among five candidates listed in a Bleacher Report compilation honestly admitting that the Lake Show could be forced into a deal to unload the $47 million-plus attached to Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract.
