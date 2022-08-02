‘In The Waiting Game:' Chicago-Area Man Who Contracted Monkeypox Describes His Experiences

Read on www.nbcchicago.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels in Chicago Area, At-Home Treatment
Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But experts say some locations are seeing more than others. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
COVID by the Numbers: Most of Chicago Area Still at ‘High' Community Levels of the Virus
Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday. According to that data, most of northern Illinois falls in that category, including Cook County and the city of...
Proposal Could Complicate Chicago Bears' Plans to Explore Arlington Heights Stadium Project
A proposed ordinance could potentially throw a wrench into the Chicago Bears’ plans to potentially build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, with the bill aiming to prevent taxpayer-funded subsidies from being used to lure the team to the suburbs. The ordinance, drafted by the right-leaning political advocacy group...
Could the Bears' New Stadium in Arlington Heights Cost Taxpayers? New Proposal Aims to Prevent It
As the Chicago Bears continue moving forward with their intention to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights and leave the National Football League's smallest stadium -- Soldier Field -- behind, a new proposal is hoping to make sure village taxpayers aren't on the hook to subsidize it. The ordinance,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
Coronavirus in Illinois: 30K New Cases, 59 Deaths in Last Week; 59 Counties Now at High Alert Level
Illinois health officials reported 30,762 new coronavirus cases over the past week, along with 59 additional deaths as 59 counties across the state are at a "high" community level of COVID-19. The previous week, the state reported 35,371 new cases, 48 deaths and 66 counties at "high" community level. The...
Polio Virus: ‘Hundreds' May Be Infected in New York, Top Doctor Says
There are new concerns about the potential spread of polio in New York, with the state health commissioner saying there could be "hundreds" of people infected as new evidence shows the virus has been found in samples from multiple counties. The CDC has detected the polio virus in more wastewater...
‘Golden Girls' Pop-Up Restaurant in LA is So Popular, Chicago Could Get One Too
Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami — but it's also a working restaurant. Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened The Golden Girls Kitchen. Some patrons have come from out of state to see the pop-up eatery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do You Need to Test Negative After Having COVID? What to Know About Ending Isolation
If you test positive for COVID and isolate, do you need a negative test before you can see people again?. It's a question many are asking after news first broke that President Joe Biden tested negative, then positive again days later. While there is currently no requirement to test out...
Conditions ‘Favorable' for Development of Largely-Harmless Funnel Clouds in Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement, warning residents in Illinois and northwest Indiana that funnel clouds could potentially develop as a cold front slowly churns its way over the region on Thursday evening. The alert has been issued for residents in DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will...
polio vaccine
New York has one confirmed polio case but health officials say wastewater surveillance indicates there may be hundreds of people infected. While most Americans are vaccinated against polio, experts say the case should serve as a wake-up call to those who aren’t. Here’s what you need to know.
Illinois Real ID Requirements: Here's Which Documents Are Needed to Apply
In less than a years time, an ordinary driver's license will no longer permit U.S. residents to fly within the country. Starting May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to fly domestically or visit a federal facility. Designated by a star and surrounding gold circle, REAL IDs are being issued in all 50 states.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Chicago
Chicago is Giving Away 5,000 Free Bikes, But Application Deadline is Approaching
If you're looking for a new bike, you may be able to get one from the city of Chicago, for free --- but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. The new program, called Bike Chicago, will provide 5,000 free bicycles, as well as "maintenance and safety equipment" to Chicagoans by 2026, a press release from the Chicago Department of Transportation stated last month.
Applications to Get a Free Bike From the City of Chicago Close Thursday. Here's How to Apply
If you're in the market for a new bike, you may be able to get 1 of 5,000 free bikes Chicago is giving away -- but that's only if you get your application in before the deadline closes. The new program, called Bike Chicago, will provide 5,000 free bicycles, as...
Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb
Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
NBC Chicago
Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant
A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents. Sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about...
Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based ‘The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza
He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Grieving Family Seeks Answers in Child's Daycare Death
Two parents from Chicago's south suburbs are desperately seeking answers in their son's death. Tiffany and Craig Pearson say they dropped off 5-year-old Anthony the morning of July 19 at an in-home daycare in Richton Park. Hours later, they were informed by police he was unresponsive. "There's no words for...
Illinois' Sales Tax Holiday: How it Works, and the Back-to-School Items You Could Save On
As families and teachers across Illinois prepare for back-to-school season, a 10-day state sales tax holiday will kick into gear on a number of items for school shoppers, bringing some much-needed financial relief while inflation continues to strain prices on gas, groceries and more. "Whether it's bookbags or calculators, writing...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
68K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0