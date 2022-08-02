ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

M&T Bank donates $25,000 in support of CASA of Luzerne County’sCASAblanca fundraiser at Luzerne County Courthouse

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26L7HJ_0h2EGz1U00
Shown at the check presentation are, from left: Lake Gemzik, Terri Morgan, Jamie Johns, Carmen Magistro, Mary Kay Pivovarnik, Ruth Corcoran, Al Bagusky.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

M&T Bank recently presented a $25,000 check to CASA of Luzerne County to be the exclusive Hero of Hope Sponsor for CASAblanca, CASA’s primary fundraising event, to be held at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The mission of CASA is recruit, train, and support community volunteers to serve as the voice of abused and neglected children in the Luzerne County court system, so these children will be safe, secure, and given the opportunity to thrive. In 2021, dedicated CASA volunteers gave more than 11,500 advocacy hours to 79 children. With more than 700 children in the family court system in Luzerne County and more than 500 of those children in foster care, the need for CASA is great.

“It is only through the generosity of sponsors such as M&T Bank that CASA can raise the funds needed to provide a dedicated advocate to each abused and neglected child, speaking up for their best interest in court, at school, and in our community,” said Ruth Corcoran and Lake Ryan Gemzik, co-chairs of CASAblanca.

This year’s CASAblanca event will begin with cocktails in the architecturally stunning courthouse rotunda before moving out to the tented south lawn where guest will enjoy the sights, tastes and sounds of Rick’s Café Americain in Morocco in 1941. The courthouse is an appropriate venue as CASA works so closely with the court system to keep children safe and secure.

CASA’s Executive Director, Mary Kay Pivovarnik said, “There is a great need for the community to support its most vulnerable citizens, the children. CASA volunteers are able to advocate thanks to the generosity of the sponsorship of M&T Bank and the other community members who rally around us. The success stories of our youth will become the success stories of our community.”

To learn more about the CASAblanca event, purchase tickets or donate to CASA, visit luzernecasa.org/.

CASA of Luzerne County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County

- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fighting to keep First Hospital open

KINGSTON, Pa. — Employees from First Hospital on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston planned to speak out against the planned closure at a news conference on Thursday, but a union representative tells Newswatch 16 they were told their jobs would be on the line if they did. State lawmakers and...
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Society
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
NewsRadio WILK

Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children

A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County Fair offers variety of food options

It’s not a fair without the food. At the Schuylkill County Fair, visitors only need to walk the length of a block to find appetizers, desserts and just about anything in between. Marcia Huey has been visiting the fair for the past 25 years with her Huey’s food trucks....
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Battle for First Hosptial’s future

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s more fallout Thursday, about the planned closure of a mental health and psychiatric facility in Luzerne County. It comes after this week’s announcement that First Hospital of Kingston will close its doors in the fall. News of the planned closure is a blow to patients and their families, as […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M T Bank#Casablanca#Volunteers#Fundraising#Foster Parents#Charity
Newswatch 16

UPMC hosts job fair in Columbia County

BERWICK, Pa. — UPMC hopes to recruit some employees from Berwick Hospital Center. Recruiters from UPMC were at The Forge Pub and Eatery in Berwick to discuss openings at the health system's facilities. This comes a little more than a week after the owner of the Berwick Hospital Center...
BERWICK, PA
Times Leader

Safelite Autoglass opening Nanticoke distribution center

NANTICOKE — Safelite Autoglass is bringing a new distribution center and new jobs to the area, by what representatives expect to be the end of the year. The location of the new distribution center is 301 Dziak Drive, Suite 200, on what was formerly 130 acres of mine-scarred land. The space is 357,575 square feet.
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Scranton hospitals propose joining together under one license

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Michael Curran, CEO of both the Moses Taylor Hospital and the Regional Hospital of Scranton, sent in a request to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the two Scranton based hospitals to work under one license. Under a joint license, Moses Taylor would focus in obstetrics and senior mental health services, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Death investigation underway in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WBRE

Man accused of taking Uber to rob bank

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police say a man has been arrested after he called an Uber to take him to rob a bank in Hanover Township. Police say Friday afternoon, the suspect called an Uber to take him to the CVS on the San Souci Parkway. From there, police tell us he walked to […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

‘I have, really, truly, a wonderful village’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “I’m still having a hard time with this,” Shannon McCann said earlier this week. And she wasn’t talking about being diagnosed with multiple myeloma earlier this year. The Wilkes-Barre woman wasn’t talking about upcoming treatments either, the ones...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County

BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Watch: Kingston tree to be demolished

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — An update on a story Eyewitness News reported last week in Kingston. An 80-foot troublesome tree is being demolished Wednesday on the 600 block of Charles Avenue. The shade tree commission approved the $9,000 cost to take down the towering, red oak. The job is expected to be completed Thursday. Mayor […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy