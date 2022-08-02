M&T Bank donates $25,000 in support of CASA of Luzerne County’sCASAblanca fundraiser at Luzerne County Courthouse

Shown at the check presentation are, from left: Lake Gemzik, Terri Morgan, Jamie Johns, Carmen Magistro, Mary Kay Pivovarnik, Ruth Corcoran, Al Bagusky.

M&T Bank recently presented a $25,000 check to CASA of Luzerne County to be the exclusive Hero of Hope Sponsor for CASAblanca, CASA’s primary fundraising event, to be held at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The mission of CASA is recruit, train, and support community volunteers to serve as the voice of abused and neglected children in the Luzerne County court system, so these children will be safe, secure, and given the opportunity to thrive. In 2021, dedicated CASA volunteers gave more than 11,500 advocacy hours to 79 children. With more than 700 children in the family court system in Luzerne County and more than 500 of those children in foster care, the need for CASA is great.

“It is only through the generosity of sponsors such as M&T Bank that CASA can raise the funds needed to provide a dedicated advocate to each abused and neglected child, speaking up for their best interest in court, at school, and in our community,” said Ruth Corcoran and Lake Ryan Gemzik, co-chairs of CASAblanca.

This year’s CASAblanca event will begin with cocktails in the architecturally stunning courthouse rotunda before moving out to the tented south lawn where guest will enjoy the sights, tastes and sounds of Rick’s Café Americain in Morocco in 1941. The courthouse is an appropriate venue as CASA works so closely with the court system to keep children safe and secure.

CASA’s Executive Director, Mary Kay Pivovarnik said, “There is a great need for the community to support its most vulnerable citizens, the children. CASA volunteers are able to advocate thanks to the generosity of the sponsorship of M&T Bank and the other community members who rally around us. The success stories of our youth will become the success stories of our community.”

To learn more about the CASAblanca event, purchase tickets or donate to CASA, visit luzernecasa.org/.

CASA of Luzerne County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.