ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Verdict Expected Soon in Brittney Griner Trial, per Report

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuIQ9_0h2EGYNz00

A decision regarding the Mercury star could come Friday.

Brittney Griner appeared back in Russian court Tuesday for the trial involving the allegations that she carried vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage while at an airport near Moscow.

The Mercury star has stated that she had no criminal intent and that the cartridges ended up in her luggage because she was packing quickly. As U.S. officials work to secure her release, ESPN’s T.J. Quinn reported that a verdict and sentence for Griner are expected Friday, which would come one day after the trial’s scheduled closing statements .

Griner entered the court in handcuffs and was placed in a cage during Tuesday's trial in Khimki, a city on the northern edge of Moscow . In her hearing, prosecutors called a state narcotics expert who observed cannabis in Griner’s luggage.

Griner’s defense included a specialist who disputed the analysis, saying that it was inaccurate and did not adhere to official rules. To strengthen Griner’s case, her defense introduced testimony from doctors that she was prescribed cannabis as a pain treatment. However, the use of medical marijuana for treatment is not permitted in Russia.

Maria Blagovolina, Griner’s attorney, told reporters after Tuesday’s hearing that there will be a series of factors that will be considered by the court. According to the Associated Press, Blagovolina also said that Griner “admitted that she did bring something, but we need to know what she did bring.”

Griner could face 10 years in prison if she is convicted. Under Russian law, judges have the freedom to consider mitigating factors. But acquittals are few and far between and account for less than 1% of cases in Russian criminal prosecutions.

Per the AP , a conviction could potentially pave the way for Griner’s exchange as Russian authorities say it could happen only at the conclusion of the judicial process. Tom Firestone, a Washington attorney who previously served as a legal adviser at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, told the AP that Russia “may want to let this play out a little bit longer and try to extract more concessions.”

As the trial for Griner continues, President Joe Biden and his administration have been put under pressure to get her safely back on U.S. soil.

Tuesday’s events come after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Blinken pressed Lavrov in a “frank and direct” conversation to accept a prisoner swap deal in which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American who is imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would be released.

The U.S. prisoner swap deal calls for Griner and Whelan to be released from Russian officials in exchange for Viktor Bout, a convicted arms dealer. However, on Friday, Russia reportedly made a counteroffer to include Vadim Krasikov, a former colonel in the country’s spy business, to be included, according to CNN .

In December, Krasikov was sentenced to life in prison after German officials convicted him of murdering former Chechen fighter Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili at a Berlin park in 2019. But Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Russia’s counteroffer was made in “bad faith” and was not taken seriously by U.S. officials.

Griner has been detained for 166 days in Russia.

More WNBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: Why Deshaun Watson Should Be Held Responsible by Us

Comments / 8

Related
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Has 4-Word Brittney Griner Message

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison this Thursday. This conclusion to her Russian trial was expected, but it still sent shockwaves through the sports world. Shortly after Griner's sentence was announced, ESPN's Robert Griffin posted a four-word message on Twitter. "BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME," Griffin...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison

Russia laid the hammer down on Thursday as prosecutors demanded that WNBA star Brittney Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in prison after being found with cannabis oil back in February at a Moscow airport. It has been a long saga to this point and the United States government has also gotten involved, with President […] The post Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Ukraine#Hashish#Mercury#Russian#Espn#Khimki#The Associated Press
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
POLITICS
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.5 The Bone

Brittney Griner trial: What is a penal colony?

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years of prison time to be served at a Russian penal colony. The sentence may have some wondering what a penal colony is. According to Merriam-Webster, a penal colony is a place where prisoners are sent to live. But they are...
BASKETBALL
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

87K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy