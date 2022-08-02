ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

This New Ultra-Premium Blend of Blanco and Cristalino Añejo Is an Impressive Sipping Tequila

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wMjv_0h2EGM2V00

Click here to read the full article.

Gran Sociedad has released a new ultra-premium joven tequila , a category which is still relatively uncommon in US (joven is a designation that means un-aged tequila is blended with aged tequila). This premium bottle combines blanco with añejo tequila that’s been filtered to remove color like a cristalino , resulting in a very nice sipping spirit.

Gran Sociedad was created by Luis Fernando Ochoa, who collaborated with a group of Mexican artists and business owners who wanted to craft a tequila that embodied the spirit of “grand society,” which is the direct translation of the brand name. They turned to maestra tequilera Yadira Hernandez to helm the distillation and blending, which takes place at Inulina y Miel de Agave (NOM 1605). While there is a record of a diffuser at the distillery (a modern piece of equipment that extracts sugar from agave via high-pressure water or chemicals), the brand says that it uses traditional methods to produce the tequila. First, six to eight-year-old agave is harvested from the Highlands, which is then cooked in stone ovens and crushed by a tahona stone. Fermentation takes place in stainless steel vats, distillation in copper alembic pot stills and the añejo portion (30 percent of the blend) is matured in American oak barrels for about a year, the minimum required for that category. Lastly, the añejo is filtered to remove the color but retain the flavors picked up from the barrel before being blended with blanco.

This is a very good, if expensive sipping tequila. The cooked agave notes really shine through on the palate, with a bit of citrus, vanilla and baking spice as well. At a tasting event this week, the tequila was presented in both a crystal flute and small ceramic vessel, and each method accentuated different flavor profiles. I can’t help but wonder if filtering the añejo is an unnecessary step in this process (because after all what’s wrong with a little bit of natural color in your tequila), but I recognize that some consumers prefer to see a clear tequila in the bottle.

The founders of Gran Sociedad have a project in the works to benefit the indigenous Huichol communities in Mexico. This includes a series of 10 bottles with hand-drawn artwork from Huichol artists which will be put up for auction later this year with proceeds benefiting these communities. Also, Gran Sociedad co-founder and documentary filmmaker Pablo Aura will begin work on a documentary about the importance of the Huichol people to Mexican culture.

Gran Sociedad Joven is available for purchase online now.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The 11 Best Cask-Finished American Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

Click here to read the full article. Finishing whiskey in a secondary cask after initial maturation has been around for years, at least in the scotch whisky world. The Balvenie was one of the first distilleries to do this when malt master David Stewart MBE started the practice in the early ‘80s, culminating in the release of the flagship DoubleWood 12 expression in 1993. It’s a pretty common technique now, employed by distilleries in nearly every whiskey-making region, from Scotland to Ireland to the States. Though bourbon is a firmly defined category, it can be finished in secondary casks, as...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Why Tequila Sales Are Expected to Nearly Double Over the Next Decade

Click here to read the full article. If it feels like there’s a new tequila brand coming out almost every week, that’s not far from the truth. But there’s a good reason that celebs, entrepreneurs and finance bros have latched onto this spirits category—it shows no signs of slowing down. According to new data from Allied Market Research, global tequila sales are set to grown exponentially over the next decade, from almost $13 billion in 2021 to more than $24 billion by 2031. This is equivalent to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6 percent, and leading the charge will...
DRINKS
Robb Report

NYC’s Noz Market Will Reopen in October With a New Sushi Counter Experience

Click here to read the full article. Calling all high-end fish enthusiasts in New York City: Noz Market, the retail shop from the team behind the Michelin-starred Sushi Noz, will reopen this fall. The fish butcher, which has been closed for renovations since December 2021, will return in mid-October with a new look and expanded offerings. Most notably, the space will be open for indoor dining for the first time, with two sushi bars and just two four-top tables. Noz Market initially opened in December 2020, selling seafood flown in daily from Japan. Along with the salmon, tuna, crab, scallops and sea...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

WhistlePig Teamed Up With Grill Powerhouse Traeger on a Smoked Rye Whiskey Worthy of Your Backyard BBQ

Click here to read the full article. Vermont’s WhistlePig distillery has just released a new smoked rye whiskey, made in collaboration with Traeger Grills, that is meant for sipping while you flip burgers and hot dogs at your next backyard barbecue. WhistlePig, located in rural Vermont, sources rye whiskey from Canada and Indiana for its premium core expressions. It has also been distilling its own bourbon and rye onsite, which is now making it into bottles. SmokeStock Wood Fired Whiskey is the newest release from the distillery and farm, and marks the first smoked whiskey from WhistlePig and inaugural collaboration between...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Robb Report

This New Tavern Is Bringing Upscale Comfort Food to NYC’s Tribeca Neighborhood

Click here to read the full article. “Upscale comfort food” sounds like it should be an oxymoron, but the prolific New York City restaurateur John McDonald (Lure Fishbar, Bar Tulix) is betting on that very cuisine with his latest spot, Smyth Tavern in Tribeca. Opening Thursday, the restaurant is serving a menu of updated classics, for a new spin on standby American tavern fare. The overall goal, McDonald told Robb Report, is to offer a range of options that will allow Smyth Tavern to fill a gap in the neighborhood, where he said there aren’t a ton of serious restaurants. “Tribeca’s kind...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Apple’s Aggressive New Version of CarPlay Is Scaring the Car Industry. Here’s Why.

Click here to read the full article. The auto industry’s most controversial new car feature isn’t a self-driving system or a form of electrification. The hot topic these days is CarPlay—yes, the familiar interface that insidiously wormed its way into the hearts and minds of drivers everywhere since its introduction at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show. The plug-and-play platform has become so ubiquitous that it’s now equipped on 98 percent of new cars sold in the US. More compellingly, 79 percent of American car buyers consider it a must-have when shopping for their next ride, according to Apple’s Emily Schubert. That...
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Private Jet, Harley-Davidson and a Treasure Trove of Prized Possessions Are Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. It’s a well-known fact that the King loved bling. The late rock and roll great, more formally known as Elvis Presley, amassed a comprehensive collection over the course of his life, and now a large chunk of it is heading to auction. The prized pieces, which the “Hound Dog” singer gave to his manager Colonel Tom Parker, will go under the gavel at a dedicated GWS Auctions sale on August 27. Titled the “Lost Jewelry Collection of Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker,” it comprises a total of 193 lots that run the gamut...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premium Blend#Sugar#Distillery#Citrus#Food Drink#Beverages#Mexican#American
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
Robb Report

A Couple Has Been Arrested for a $1.6 Million Heist of Rare Vintage Wine

Police in Spain believe they have found the couple responsible for a brazen wine heist that local press dubbed the “theft of the century.”. The country’s Policía Nacional announced that they have made two arrests in connection to the theft of 45 bottles of rare French wine valued at $1.64 million from a Michelin-starred restaurant last fall, according to The Guardian. The suspected culprits are an unnamed man and woman who had spent the last nine months on the run.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robb Report

Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
CARS
Robb Report

How Barrell Craft Spirit’s New Dovetail Whiskey Improves on the Beloved Original

Click here to read the full article. The first Barrell Dovetail, which came out in 2018, was an excellent cask-finished whiskey from Louisville’s Barrell Craft Spirits. But the new BCS Gray Label Dovetail ups the ante on the original, using rarer casks of older whiskey to create something even more special. The whiskey in this new blend comes from two countries, the US and Canada, and while the sources are familiar the end result is unique due to the particular barrels selected and extensive cask finishing process. The exact breakdown of the blend isn’t revealed, but the components are bourbons from...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

Wolfgang Puck Is Bringing Back LA’s Best End-of-Summer Party With His Star-Studded BBQ

Click here to read the full article. Since 2012, some of the culinary world’s biggest names have come together for an all-star barbecue at the Hotel Bel-Air, hosted by Wolfgang Puck. Over the past couple of years, however, the pandemic hasn’t allowed them to do so. Now, the star-studded event is back, with the lineup for this year’s soirée just announced. Puck, who oversees the hotel’s signature restaurant, will be joined by an impressive number of guest chefs, with Francis Mallmann and Nancy Silverton leading the bill. Both chefs have joined in on the fun before, with this being Mallmann’s fifth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Tesla Just Sold 75% of Its Cryptocurrency Holdings for Nearly $1 Billion

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk’s relationship with cryptocurrency is as complicated as the rockets he sends into space. In 2021, Tesla sank $1.5 billion into Bitcoin, stating to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the investment would allow the carmaker “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize our returns on cash.” Tesla soon accepted cryptocurrency as payment for its EVs, and the carmaker raked in a breathtaking billion-dollar gain on investment in a mere 45 days.  The stake was ambitious, especially since Tesla already claimed more than $19 billion in cash and cash equivalents in hand just...
STOCKS
Robb Report

The Oldest Rye on the Market Has Arrived, and It Lives Up to Its Age

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again: old doesn’t necessarily mean good in whiskey (or in people for that matter, sorry boomers). However, there are some whiskeys that age quite gracefully, and the new Lock Stock & Barrel 21-Year Straight Rye is a case study for this. Of course, you’re going to pay a premium for this whiskey, but hopefully you’ll be able to find it for somewhere around suggested retail price of $499. This expression is the fifth of the Lock Stock & Barrel series from The Cooper Spirits Co., founded by...
RETAIL
Robb Report

These New Retro ‘Gentlemen’ Yachts Blend ’60s-Era American Design With Modern Tech

Click here to read the full article. The Italian Sea Group is making the leap from custom yacht builds to serial production with the rebirth of the storied Picchiotti brand, announced just six months after its acquisition. The first Picchiotti production boat is due for delivery in the summer of 2024, with a further 15 units said to be in the pipeline. The Italy-based yacht conglomerate, which recently launched the Admiral Kensho and the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, made big news when it acquired Perini Navi and Picchiotti last December for about $82 million. Perini Navi was the big catch since...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This New Hamptons Superyacht Cruise Serves Dom Pérignon and Michelin-Star-Level Sushi

Click here to read the full article. Dom Pérignon wants to be your new shipmate. The French Champagne house has teamed up with Michelin three-star chef Masa Takayama to offer guests a lavish gastronomic experience aboard a luxury superyacht in the Hamptons. The 88-foot San Lorenzo vessel–which was customized by Dom, no less–will cruise the waters of Sag Harbor and Montauk throughout the month of August. Designed for up to six guests, each trip begins with a door-to-dock chauffeur service from the Hamptons to either the Sag Harbor Marina or Gurney’s Star Island Marina in Montauk. Once onboard the yacht, guests will...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This Sleek New 230-Foot Megayacht Is Perfect for the Big Spender Who Hates Clutter

Click here to read the full article. British designer Andy Waugh likes to push the envelope with superyacht concepts, but his latest creation is all about “sophisticated simplicity.” The 230-foot megayacht, christened Serafina, was designed for an American tech billionaire and has been outfitted with a range of modern features to guarantee the good life at sea. “Serafina could be described as the only superyacht you will ever need,” Waugh said in a statement. According to the Brit, Serefina’s layout strikes a perfect balance of interior and exterior space. Her seven cabins have been neatly arranged across three decks to ensure there is...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Not For Bacardi Drinkers: This New Terroir-Driven Rum Brand Will Challenge Your Expectations

Click here to read the full article. There’s a new rum about to hit the US that’s unlike the rums most Americans have tried before. Renegade Rum just released a lineup of terroir-driven, single-farm spirits that are unaged and have a flavor profile that might take some getting used to—but anyone interested in forward-thinking spirits should give them a try. Mark Reynier, Renegade’s founder, played a large part in the revitalization of the Scotland’s Bruichladdich distillery and is also the founder of Ireland’s Waterford Distillery, which also focuses on terroir in spirits. Reynier is also known for making his unique take on...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Luxury Sake Brand Dassai Will Open a Sake Brewery in NYC This Winter

Click here to read the full article. Sake consumption in Japan is falling, but one high-end purveyor is hoping that demand in the United States and elsewhere might make up for that downward trend. Dassai—a premium sake brand known for its clean, floral taste and heavy rice polishing—is getting ready to open a brewery in New York this December, after almost three years of delays and at a cost six or seven times that of initial estimates, according to Bloomberg. The goal is that the new location will help magnify the brand in the global market, which the company’s CEO thinks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy