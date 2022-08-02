Read on thesungazette.com
Related
Water shutoffs to resume for Tulare residents behind on payments
The city resumed the shutoffs after the state ended its moratorium on water shutoffs due to financial impacts of the pandemic.
thesungazette.com
Industrial park grows by leaps and bounds
VISALIA – Another 2,000 jobs might be capping off the recent industrial boom as a familiar developer continues to expand the boundaries of the Visalia Industrial Park. After luring Amazon into two, million square plus warehouses in the industrial park, Newport Beach-based CapRock is now planning an even larger complex west of Plaza Drive and a mile north of Riggin Avenue.
thesungazette.com
Kaweah Health first to use SafeGait 360 in California
VISALIA – Kaweah Health used resources to bring in a new state of the art balance and mobility trainer where patients can feel more comfortable in their recovery process. The SafeGait 360 Balance and Mobility Trainer is a device made to help those learning to walk again after injury. The 100-foot track, body-weight support system was installed at the Kaweah Health Rehabilitation Hospital, the longest track for the system in the nation.
GV Wire
Desert Groundwater Agency to Pay $8,500 an Acre-Foot for Valley Water Rights
The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority in eastern Kern County has signed a “letter of intent” to buy the rights to 750 acre-feet of state water for $6.4 million from a State Water Project contractor in Kings County. Lois Henry. The purchase is part of the authority’s plan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesungazette.com
FYE Sports Store drops out of rat race
EXETER – FYE Sports in downtown Exeter will be closing after two years in business. The store plans to liquidate all stock through September before it is put up for sale. FYE Sports Store has begun liquidating its inventory in anticipation of selling the store. According to their blog, they are selling the store in order to “get back to their roots.” Before the store, FYE hosted community runs and races. They made the decision to close the store in order to focus all their energy on hosting those events.
New craft beer business opens in Clovis
Burning Sun Brewing Company is a production-only brewery. The owners first met in high school and did "home-brewing" for more than a decade.
thesungazette.com
Three Rivers residents cautioned against toxic water usage
VISALIA – As the heat of summer continues to roast the Valley, Three Rivers continues to see the formation of Algal Blooms throughout the waterways. Residents are now cautioned against using water straight out the Kaweah River for daily use. Due to observations of potentially toxigenic algae in the...
sjvsun.com
Desert-based water agency eyes multi-million dollar deal to buy water out of Kings County
A Kern County water agency is looking to purchase water from a state contractor located in Kings County. Earlier this week, the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, located in eastern Kern County, signed a letter of intent to buy the lifetime rights to 750 acre-feet of Kings River water from Utica J.L.J. LLC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesungazette.com
Kaweah Health builds program to ease nursing shortage
VISALIA – Kaweah Health is not only offering to pay for employees to get a nursing degree it’s now helping to build a new program to address the area’s nursing shortage. Kaweah Health, Tulare County’s largest hospital, recently announced a partnership with Unitek Learning, a private university specializing in healthcare and nursing, to create a program for employees to further their education and a pipeline to find and retain nurses to work at the hospital. The program would allow any Kaweah Health employee to begin their journey toward becoming a registered nurse as early as January 2023 at a discounted rate. Unitek is in the process of seeking approval from the Board of Registered Nurses (BRN) Licensing Committee for this partnership program.
thesungazette.com
Hundreds march 335 miles for farm worker rights
DELANO, CALIF. – In the heat of summer, hundreds of individuals began a 24-day march to the state capitol to convince Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a bill in support of farmworkers rights. On Aug. 3, over 100 individuals gathered in Delano at Forty Acres, the first United Farm...
thesungazette.com
Letter to the Editor: Good Samaritan Bill Whitlatch
Generous donors and unpaid volunteers are essential parts of Visalia’s community values. The Samaritan Center (clinic) located in Northeast Visalia is a prime example as it delivers free medical care to 200 to 300 patients per month who are unable to access health care through conventional programs such as MediCal. I recently asked my friend Bill Whitlatch for a tour.
Why this airline is dropping its Fresno to LAX route next month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Only one airline will directly connect Fresno Yosemite International airport to LAX starting next month after Alaska Airlines revealed that it will be dropping the route. Alaska Airlines officials said Thursday that the operator’s service between FAT and LAX will be suspended starting Sept. 6 – meaning Alaska Airlines will no […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fresnoalliance.com
City Rolls Out Mobile Shower Unit
In April 2020, the Fresno City Council approved the funding and purchase of a mobile restroom and shower unit meant to serve the unhoused community. The funding was provided by federal CARES Act dollars. For many years, street family members, advocates and members of the Fresno community that have a...
yourcentralvalley.com
The Jurassic Empire comes to the Fresno Fairgrounds
Jurassic Empire is coming to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend, Aug. 6 and 7. Abe Issa, the event organizer, said this is the biggest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in California. He stopped by the show to give us all the details and quiz us with some dino trivia. Jurassic...
What you need to know as Fresno Unified classes resume
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As students and staff get ready for the start of the 2022 – 2023 school year, Fresno Unified School District officials held a press conference on Thursday to highlight the changes parents need to know. Superintendent Bob Nelson says parents need to double-check school schedules as Senate Bill 328, also known […]
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore High School parking lot asphalt replaced with concrete
As part of a massive infrastructure project, Lemoore High School is replacing the school's asphalt parking lot with one made of concrete. The $3 million project will be constructed in two phases. The first, which is being worked on now, will consist of the parking lot itself. The lot covers an area of well over a city block in length. The second phase, which involves solar covers for the lot, will be worked on in 2023.
thesungazette.com
St. Louis Encephalitis has traveled to Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY –Tulare County warns residents to watch for mosquito breeding grounds as the public health department announces its first confirmed case of St. Louis Encephalitis, a disease similar to West Nile Virus. Tulare County Public Health has confirmed the first human case of St. Louis Encephalitis (SLEV) in...
GV Wire
$4.5 Million Lawsuit Against Fresno Councilmember Will Continue, Judge Rules
A Fresno city councilmember will be allowed to defend herself from a defamation lawsuit brought by one of her elected colleagues, a judge ruled Wednesday. Councilman Mike Karbassi sought a default judgment against Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria — hoping for an automatic victory because Soria did not respond to his lawsuit in time. While attorneys representing the parties bickered in court, they ultimately agreed to let the lawsuit proceed. Karbassi is seeking $4.5 million in damages.
Back-to-school shopping on a budget in Fresno
Many Valley families are watching their wallets as they go shopping for back to school. A recent financial study shows economic anxiety has spiked this year because of ongoing inflation.
GV Wire
Fresno Wakes Up to Rain. How Will It Affect Weekend Temperatures?
No, you are not having a fever dream brought on by the summer’s extreme heat. It really is raining in Fresno this morning. Monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California brought rain across the Valley and Sierra starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning. The rains are forecast to taper off by midday Friday, said J.T. Kalb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Comments / 0