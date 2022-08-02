Ohio Department of Health awards more than $6M to address community concerns

Read on spectrumnews1.com
Related
medinacountylife.com
Ohio Department of Health Awards $6.89 Million to Address Community Conditions that Impact Health
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, today announced that ODH and its Office of Health Opportunity has awarded $6.89 million to 26 organizations to fund projects designed to address community conditions that impact health and improve the lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones.
Ohio Department of Health awards $7 million to 26 community organizations
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Ohio Department of Health has awarded $6.89 million to 26 community-based organizations with the goal of supporting projects that improve the health and lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones. Ohio Health Improvement Zones are neighborhoods ODH has identified as dealing with socioeconomic and demographic...
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
More counties have high COVID spread in Ohio
More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
American Rescue Plan money to fund Ohio manufacturing training
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Economic Development Administration is awarding several million dollars to the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association to expand manufacturing workforce training throughout Ohio. According to Congresswoman Kaptur’s office, OMA is receiving a $23.5 million grant as part of the American Rescue Plan. “Made up of...
Cleveland Scene
Ohio Charities That Received Money From Columbia Gas Laud Company in $212 Million Rate Hike Case Despite Cost Pressure on Low-Income People They Serve
This article is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism in partnership with the nonprofit Energy News Network. Please join the free mailing lists for Eye on Ohio or the Energy News Network, as this helps provide more public service reporting. Central Ohio’s LifeCare Alliance...
Allowing online renewal of Ohio driver licenses a laudable effort toward customer service: Editorial
A new program the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles launched last month that allows motorists to renew their driver licenses online is worth crowing about. The program is the latest step taken by Gov. Mike DeWine aimed at reducing the need for Ohioans to make trips to BMV offices and wait in line for services.
Ironton Tribune
Gov. Mike DeWine: CHIPS will benefit Ohio and America
The action by Congress to officially pass the CHIPS for America Act is the right move for our nation, and it will be transformative for Ohio. This $52 billion investment to domestically produce semiconductor chips on American soil will strengthen our national security, help fuel economic growth, and turn Ohio into a nationwide semiconductor powerhouse. As Intel begins construction in Licking County to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities to our state, Ohio is on its way to becoming an indispensable player in the semiconductor industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guns for teachers: Do parents have right to know which teachers are armed?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio enters a new school year with a new law on the books, and questions about that law’s transparency. House Bill 99 allows districts to give school employees permission to carry a gun on campus after those employees complete a state-approved training program. The law requires school boards to maintain a […]
Lima News
Politicians to discuss preserving NW Ohio’s farmland
LIMA — Join state Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, state Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, and Allen County Commissioner Beth Siebert, along with Dan Wilson, host of “In Ohio Country Today,” to learn more about preserving Ohio’s farmland from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Laurer Historical Farm, 800 Roush Road, Lima.
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases take a dip after 3-week streak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 27,785 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. While less than the previous week, Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week for four in a row. The state saw almost 30,000 more people contract the virus last […]
DeWine discusses new school safety measures in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine spoke Tuesday about new school safety initiatives at the Ohio School Safety Summit. Among the topics was the new measures that were part of House Bill 99, which is the legislation DeWine signed into law that allows teachers to be armed in the classroom starting this fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
Ohio program helps people with disabilities save money
An Ohio program that started in 2016, called STABLE accounts, takes $25 to enroll.
Fox 19
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
wksu.org
Ohio makes more money available for child care grants using federal funds
Child care providers around Ohio can apply for state grants to help with operational costs, workforce recruitment, and other needs. The state grants are funded by federal relief measures like the American Rescue Plan Act and the CARES Act. The money is rolling out in phases. The state has already issued $230 million in grants and now has about $705 million still available.
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
thecentersquare.com
Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day
(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
wyso.org
Primary elections are over, so what's going to be on the ballot for the midterms?
Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Transcript (edited lightly for length and clarity):
Comments / 0