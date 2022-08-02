Women Breaking Barriers: Rashada LeRoy, executive producer of The World Games 2022 ceremonies

Read on www.wvtm13.com
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
7 Black-owned retail shops in Birmingham for a fresh ‘fit
It’s about that time where everyone is tired of the heat and looking to mix up their wardrobe for the anticipation of the changing season. If that’s you, be sure to check out these seven Black-owned retail shops to get a fresh fit for fall. 1. Bridge +...
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
A look at Alabama’s new floor general
Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
America’s First Federal Credit Union and WBRC FOX6 News Rising Star Scholarship
America’s First Federal Credit Union and WBRC FOX6 News Rising Star Scholarship. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A NOMINEE’S CHANCE OF WINNING. America’s First Federal Credit Union, and not WBRC, is solely responsible for awarding of prize pack, judging of interview...
Tuscaloosa Named One Of The Worst College Football Cities In 2022
I don't usually fall for this crap from "trolls" online. This time, I guess I did. This fool has tons and tons of followers on social media. His stuff has been featured on ESPN and the SEC Network, just to name a few. I gotta respond this time. So, college...
Birmingham : Top 6 Attractive Places to Visit in Birmingham, Alabama
If you’re interested in seeing an old city, consider a visit to Birmingham, Alabama. The city is rich in history and boasts many unique landmarks, museums, and roadside attractions. Visitors can marvel at the iconic Vulcan the Iron Man, which towers over the city, or visit the Sloss Furnaces, which are safe and fascinating industrial ruins. Motorcycle enthusiasts can take a tour of the world’s largest motorcycle museum, which was once a factory.
Nebraska woman hit by car in Tuscaloosa, hospitalized in Birmingham
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Nebraska woman is at UAB Hospital in Birmingham after being struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The Tuscaloosa Police Department reported the collision happened at the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry Lane. The 45-year-old victim was with her family when she was...
Crimson Tide fans hopeful for quick return of Eli Gold
It is now one month away from the kickoff for the Alabama Crimson Tide football season, but the voice of the team will stay on the sidelines.
Data shows higher murder rates per capita for Birmingham compared to other major nearby cities
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Data analysts are tracking murder rates around the country and Birmingham is nearing the top of the latest list. AH analytics is tracking murder rates in 90 different cities. While Atlanta and New York are bigger than Birmingham, they don’t have a larger murder rate.
University of Alabama hosts Homeland Security regional canine training
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama Police Department hosted a team from the Department of Homeland Security’s Regional Explosives Detection Dog Initiative. Learn more in the video above. The goal of the training is to provide state and local law enforcement canine handlers and trainers with the...
Birmingham set to host 2025 World Police and Fire Games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham agreed to give the World Police and Fire Games Federation $2 million on Tuesday to assist with facilitating the event in the Magic City in 2025. The World Police and Fire Games is scheduled to take place in Birmingham from June 27...
Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
Steakhouse and resort coming to Hallmark Farm in Warrior
WARRIOR, Ala. — A restaurant, resort and RV park is coming to Jefferson County along I-65. Marshall Steakhouse and Resort has plans for a major complex on Hallmark Farm on the Warrior River. Find out more by watching the video above.
4-Star DL Kelby Collins sets commitment date
Kelby Collins tweeted Thursday he will announce his commitment on Aug. 13. Collins attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a four-star prospect on multiple recruiting sites. He currently has Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Florida listed as his top 5. He officially visited the Gators, Gamecocks and Bulldogs in June.
Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!
Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
University of Alabama adds ‘chosen’ name option to student ID
The University of Alabama now allows students to use their chosen or preferred name on mobile student ID. The university’s assistant director of communications Shane Dorrill wrote via email that this option has been available on physical cards for several years, but after a software update, will be available online as well.
Alabama coach Nick Saban talks after first practice of fall camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban held his first post-practice news conference of fall camp on Thursday. Hear what he had to say about the Tide's first practice and his comment about 2021 being a "rebuilding year." Alabama brings back 15 starters and will open the 2022 season...
Former Alabama Basketball Player Earns Head Coaching Position
Former Alabama basketball player, Betsy Harris, was named the head coach of the East Central Community College women’s basketball program. The Mississippi Native will be returning home to lead the Lady Warriors who located in Decatur, Miss. Harris was a member of the Crimson Tide from 1990-94, where she...
