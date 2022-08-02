MicroStrategy CEO Saylor moves to chairman role, focusing on strategy and bitcoin

Read on www.cnbc.com
TechCrunch
Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa
For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
Robinhood cutting 23% of staff, CEO says. ‘We overhired’
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev announced on Tuesday that the company will reduce its headcount by approximately 23% after recent turmoil.
TechCrunch
Robinhood lays off 23% of staff, CEO Vlad Tenev says, ‘This is on me’
At the time of its last layoffs in late April, it is believed that Robinhood had about 3,100 employees after letting go of around 300 workers. Doing the math, a 23% reduction in staff would amount to about 713 employees affected, leaving roughly 2,400 employees currently employed at the company.
CNBC
Paul Britton, CEO of $9.5 billion derivatives firm, says the market hasn't seen the worst of it
The market has seen tremendous price swings this year - whether it comes to equities, fixed income, currencies, or commodities — but volatility expert Paul Britton doesn't think it ends there. Britton is the founder and CEO of the $9.5 billion derivatives firm, Capstone Investment Advisors. He sat down...
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
CNBC
Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast
Walmart confirmed on Wednesday that it has begun to lay off corporate employees. The news comes about a week after the company slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed...
Engadget
SoundCloud is laying off up to 20 percent of its workforce
SoundCloud is joining the depressingly long list of companies in the tech industry that are letting personnel go due to the economic downturn. According to Billboard and Variety, company CEO Michael Weissman told employees in an email that it's "making reductions" to its global team that will impact up to 20 percent of SoundCloud. Weissman said the move is necessary "given the challenging economic climate and financial market headwinds." Further, the layoffs and the prudent financial decisions the company had recently made apparently put it on the path to sustained profitability.
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond is discontinuing a private brand as it tries to reverse declining sales
Bed Bath & Beyond is discontinuing Wild Sage, a private brand of bedding, decor and furniture that it launched about a year ago. Led by former CEO Mark Tritton, the retailer made an aggressive push into exclusive brands and touted them as a linchpin of its turnaround strategy. The move...
CNBC
The $300 billion meme stock that makes GameStop look like child's play
AMTD Digital, a little-known Hong Kong-based fintech company, saw its shares skyrocket 126% on Tuesday alone after experiencing a series of trading halts. The company went public in mid-July, and its stock is up 21,400% to $1,679 apiece from its IPO price of $7.80 in just two weeks. The wild...
CNBC
Block's bitcoin profits tumble, and Czech royals preserves artifacts with NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC's MacKenzie Sigalos speaks to a royal family that's preserving centuries of priceless artifacts with NFTs.
srnnews.com
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
CNBC
Three Stock Lunch: DraftKings, Warner Bros. Discovery and Beyond Meat
Lee Munson, Portfolio Wealth Advisors CIO, joins 'Power Lunch' to discuss his investing take on three stocks: DraftKings, Warner Bros. Discovery and Beyond Meat.
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
CNBC
CNBC Transcript: Entrepreneur, Author and Co-Host of CNBC’s “Money Court” Bethenny Frankel Speaks with Sharon Epperson from the CNBC Small Business Playbook Event
The following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Bethenny Frankel, Entrepreneur, Author and Co-Host of CNBC's "Money Court," from the CNBC Small Business Playbook event, which took place today, Wednesday, August 3rd. Video from the interview will be available at cnbc.com/small-business-playbook-events/. All references must be sourced to...
CNBC
Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — August 5, 2022
The major averages were mixed this week with the Dow closing down slightly, the S&P 500 eking out another gain and the Nasdaq closing higher as it worked to regain more ground as the most beat up of the major averages this year. While expectations lately have been for the Federal Reserve to pull back on its aggressive pace of rate hikes, Friday's better-than-expected jobs report threw a bit of a wrench into the narrative. Bond yields rose on worries the Fed would be more aggressive in fighting inflation.
CNBC
KBW CEO on what's in store for banks
KBW CEO Tom Michaud on what's in store for the banking sector. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Brian Kelly.
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
CNBC
Pelosi’s Taiwan trip puts the world's biggest chipmaker back in the spotlight of U.S.-China rivalry
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip has once again shone a spotlight on the island's critical role in the global chip supply chain and in particular on TSMC. TSMC manufacturers semiconductors for technology giants such as Apple and Nvidia. Pelosi met with TSMC Chairman Mark Liu, in a sign...
