ABC awards $83K across Virginia to reduce underage and high-risk drinking

By Kim Yonick
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) awarded more than $83,000 in grants to help reduce underage and high-risk drinking.

“It is the mission of Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division to eliminate underage and high-risk drinking by building the capacity of communities to educate individuals and prevent alcohol misuse,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “The financial support and partnership opportunity this grant program provides is one of the many ways we execute on that mission. We look forward to working with these grantees to positively impact the communities in which they work.”

The following areas will receive funding for the 2022-23 grant cycle:

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Recreation and Well-Being: $9.999.70

  • The project provides series of alcohol-free, late-night, recreation and healthy-themed events for students
  • Focus on planning events during higher-risk times of the academic year
    • Increased education
    • Resource identification
    • Peer group socialization
    • Skill-building primarily for new first-year and returning second-year students

Capital Area Health Education Center: $2,750

  • The project will address the needs of students at Radford University who wish to abstain from alcohol
  • Substance Abuse and Violence Education Support Services (SAVES) will weave programming around collegiate events to aid in reducing alcohol-related risks or injuries

Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board: $10,000

  • Youth Above the Influence Project addresses the impact of driving under the influence (DUI) on people between 15-20 years old, their parents, and retailers
  • Increase awareness of DUI through media sources and developing materials to inform target audiences about DUI risks
James Madison University (JMU) Recreation Department: $7,784.50

  • Prevent incidents that result from house parties on campus
  • Project targets new students who are vulnerable to heavy drinking and alcohol-related consequences
  • A pilot program called House Party will bring together representatives of five student organizations to discuss prevention and methods to have a safer social party

Mecklenburg County Public Schools: $4,440

  • Project for ninth-grade students in Mecklenburg County schools
  • Posters will be placed around the school and the gym as reminders of alcohol prevention lessons

Page Alliance for Community Action: $9,000

  • Page County Public Schools will partner with Page Alliance for Community Action
  • There will be weekly seminars at the county’s two high schools
  • Books will be available to address addiction issues
  • Students will take part in conservations about the misuse of alcohol and other drugs
  • Book’s author will participate in seminar discussions through zoom meetings and an in-person conversation with the entire student population

Region 10 (Charlottesville) Community Service Board: $9,984.50

  • The project will be a partnership with the University of Virginia’s Gordie Center
  • Short, animated videos for parents and caregivers which highlight the prevalence and risks of underage drinking
  • Videos shared throughout the community through broadcast networks, social media, and other electronic platforms

Planning District 1 Behavioral Health Services: $10,000

  • The Power of You(th)! Positive Choices, Sober Lives program is a two-phase project targeted at Norton County high school students
  • Designed to educate and motivate students to make responsible choices regarding alcohol use
  • Phase two of the project is to provide engaging educational sessions in the classrooms
Substance Abuse Free Environment (SAFE), Inc.: $10,000

  • Chesterfield County-based SAFE and law enforcement are partnering together
  • They will perform alcohol compliance checks and vaping compliance checks
  • SAFE will also create media campaigns to positively impact youth and adult behaviors through exposure to repeated positive social norm messaging

Substance Abuse Taskforce in Rural Appalachia: $10,000

  • The Substance Abuse Taskforce in Rural Appalachia (SATIRA) project will focus on underage alcohol and tobacco sales and compliance checks
  • There will be media campaigns highlighting retailers who did not sell to underage buyers
  • Billboard contest between high school students to spread the message about alcohol prevention

For more information about the Virginia ABC Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant Program visit the website .

Protecting Virginia kids from COVID as they return to school

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As children head back to the classroom for another school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, parents may have a lot of questions about protocols for keeping kids healthy. However, school districts around southwest Virginia are already making sure they have every safety measure in place before children even get on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

‘I love what I do:’ Virginia man continues to challenge barrier crimes law, waits for pardon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A criminal conviction from nearly 20 years ago continues to keep a Virginia man from working as a substance abuse counselor. Even though Rudy Carey turned his life around, he says he’s still being held back by that conviction. He filed a lawsuit against the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, but according to Carey’s attorneys, a judge ruled the suit cannot move forward.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

