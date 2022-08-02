ABC awards $83K across Virginia to reduce underage and high-risk drinking

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) awarded more than $83,000 in grants to help reduce underage and high-risk drinking.

“It is the mission of Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division to eliminate underage and high-risk drinking by building the capacity of communities to educate individuals and prevent alcohol misuse,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “The financial support and partnership opportunity this grant program provides is one of the many ways we execute on that mission. We look forward to working with these grantees to positively impact the communities in which they work.”

The following areas will receive funding for the 2022-23 grant cycle:

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Recreation and Well-Being: $9.999.70

The project provides series of alcohol-free, late-night, recreation and healthy-themed events for students

Focus on planning events during higher-risk times of the academic year Increased education Resource identification Peer group socialization Skill-building primarily for new first-year and returning second-year students



Capital Area Health Education Center: $2,750

The project will address the needs of students at Radford University who wish to abstain from alcohol

Substance Abuse and Violence Education Support Services (SAVES) will weave programming around collegiate events to aid in reducing alcohol-related risks or injuries

Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board: $10,000

Youth Above the Influence Project addresses the impact of driving under the influence (DUI) on people between 15-20 years old, their parents, and retailers

Increase awareness of DUI through media sources and developing materials to inform target audiences about DUI risks

James Madison University (JMU) Recreation Department: $7,784.50

Prevent incidents that result from house parties on campus

Project targets new students who are vulnerable to heavy drinking and alcohol-related consequences

A pilot program called House Party will bring together representatives of five student organizations to discuss prevention and methods to have a safer social party

Mecklenburg County Public Schools: $4,440

Project for ninth-grade students in Mecklenburg County schools

Posters will be placed around the school and the gym as reminders of alcohol prevention lessons

Page Alliance for Community Action: $9,000

Page County Public Schools will partner with Page Alliance for Community Action

There will be weekly seminars at the county’s two high schools

Books will be available to address addiction issues

Students will take part in conservations about the misuse of alcohol and other drugs

Book’s author will participate in seminar discussions through zoom meetings and an in-person conversation with the entire student population

Region 10 (Charlottesville) Community Service Board: $9,984.50

The project will be a partnership with the University of Virginia’s Gordie Center

Short, animated videos for parents and caregivers which highlight the prevalence and risks of underage drinking

Videos shared throughout the community through broadcast networks, social media, and other electronic platforms

Planning District 1 Behavioral Health Services: $10,000

The Power of You(th)! Positive Choices, Sober Lives program is a two-phase project targeted at Norton County high school students

Designed to educate and motivate students to make responsible choices regarding alcohol use

Phase two of the project is to provide engaging educational sessions in the classrooms

Substance Abuse Free Environment (SAFE), Inc.: $10,000

Chesterfield County-based SAFE and law enforcement are partnering together

They will perform alcohol compliance checks and vaping compliance checks

SAFE will also create media campaigns to positively impact youth and adult behaviors through exposure to repeated positive social norm messaging

Substance Abuse Taskforce in Rural Appalachia: $10,000

The Substance Abuse Taskforce in Rural Appalachia (SATIRA) project will focus on underage alcohol and tobacco sales and compliance checks

There will be media campaigns highlighting retailers who did not sell to underage buyers

Billboard contest between high school students to spread the message about alcohol prevention

For more information about the Virginia ABC Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant Program visit the website .

