Cowboys Memorial Rodeo Delights Crowds *Photo Gallery*

Live Entertainment Turned Up to Ten
Kenny Driggs of West Coast Show Support recently highlighted all of the musical entertainment, updates and improvements that will be gracing the Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival this year. The live entertainment will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. on Main Street with Ricardo Romero’s Latin Jazz...
Fundraiser to Benefit Photographer Jeff Barrett
A raffle fundraiser is being hosted in support of the Barrett family following an injury that Jeff Barrett sustained while taking photos at a rodeo in Huntington City on July 16. At this rodeo, Barrett was asked to take photos through his freelance photography business and was tossed by a...
Unique yard display in Helper already drawing attention from outer reaches of community
HELPER, Utah — A unique neighborhood display is already receiving attention from the “outer reaches” of the community and beyond. John and Debbie Jones said they’ve spent the past three months designing and building the front yard display that features several life-size alien statues and a homemade flying saucer.
Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express
Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day. Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening....
Jack Leroy Wilson
ROY, UT – On July 13, 2022 our handsome, funny, loving, kindhearted tough guy gained his wings after a short battle with cancer. Jack Leroy Wilson was born on March 16, 1935 in Price, UT to Clarence and Dorothy Wilson. Jack moved to Ogden, Utah and retired from Hill...
Pop Central Opens on Huntington Main Street
On July 29, Pop Central was welcomed to the area by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC). The business celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony as they welcomed members of the community to the shop. Jon and Lacey Faimalo brought the business to Huntington, with Lacey stating that they had...
Bountiful man dies in rollover near Green River
GREEN RIVER, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Wednesday released information on a fatal rollover that happened a week earlier near Green River. “On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at about 6:10 p.m., a green 1996 Toyota 4Runner was traveling westbound on I-70 near...
Come See What the Emery County Archives Has to Offer
The Emery County Archives hosted an open house on Wednesday and Thursday in the Emery County administration building in Castle Dale. The purpose of the open house was to introduce the public to the myriad of items they have found, documented and filed. The archives office has personal histories, oral...
Bountiful man killed, three juveniles injured in I-70 crash
GREEN RIVER, Utah — A Bountiful man died in a single-car crash on I-70 near Green River last week. Three children were in the Toyota 4Runner with 51-year-old William D. Barnett when it veered off the shoulder of I-70 on July 27. The Department of Public Safety said the...
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, STATE OF UTAH EMERY COUNTY
JUSTUS EARL SEELY, an individual; UNA S. GUYMAN, an individual; WILLIAM L. GUYMON, an individual; ONETA S. JAMESON, an individual; ORA S. MAYER, an individual; CLIFFORD C. MAYER, an individual; DORMAN A. SEELY, an individual; THORA S. KILLIAN, an individual; FRANKLIN LLOYD KILLIAN, an individual (All Deceased); and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THE.
BID NOTICE
Carbon County is now accepting sealed bids for the purchase of Sports Court High Resilience Response Tile for use by the Carbon County Recreation and Events Department. The response tile needs to provide coverage up to 2,700 sf, must be silver, and must be 9.84”X9.84”X1/2”. Bids are...
Future Plans for Public Lands in Emery County
The Emery Public Lands Council met on Tuesday afternoon. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Rod Player, and following the approval of the minutes from the July 5 council meeting, Chairman Player made three announcements. First, he announced that there will be a meeting on Aug. 11 at...
Inquiries Brought to Wellington City Council
The Wellington City Council meeting began last Wednesday with a city resident approaching the council in regard to her neighbor’s property. According to the resident, her neighbor was given permission from the council in the past to reside in a trailer until his home was built, informing the council that he would break ground in May.
Greenbacker’s Largest Solar Plant Reaches Operation, Delivers Power to Facebook Data Center
Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC, a non-traded limited liability company focused on green energy investments, reported that its Graphite Solar project in Carbon County, Utah has entered commercial operation. Graphite is now the largest operational asset in Greenbacker’s portfolio with a power capacity of 104 megawatts(DC)/80 megawatts(AC). The project...
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE: is hereby given that the Elmo Town Council will hold a public meeting on 09 August 2022 at 8:00 p.m., in the Elmo Town Hall, Elmo, Utah. 2. New Cost for Culinary and Secondary Water connections. 3. New Cost for Garbage Cans. Dated – 01 August 2022.
Tax Increase Proposed by Emery School District
The Emery County School District has proposed to increase its property tax revenue. Members of the community will be able to give input on the proposed tax increase during a public hearing on Aug. 10. According to a public notice issued by the school district, if the proposed budget is...
$20,000 reward offered in multiple 'suspicious livestock killings
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests and convictions in connection to multiple livestock killings in Juab County.
NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE -EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT is proposing to increase its property tax revenue. – The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT tax on a $144,000 residence would increase from $464.43 to $520.19, which is $55.76 per year. – The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT tax on a $144,000 business would increase from $844.42...
