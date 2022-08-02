ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia police hosting armed intruder training on Aug. 27

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPX5l_0h2EEFn000

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department will host two free training sessions on how act in the event of an armed intruder on August 27.

These sessions are free and open to the public but there is a limit of 70 participants per session and pre-registration is required.

The sessions will take place at the CPD Regional Training Center located at 5001 Meyer Industrial Drive. The first session will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the second session will be held from noon to 2 p.m.

Participants will select only one of the two sessions to attend as both will contain the same material.

Police Trainer Andre Cook will facilitate the training.

Registration for the training can be completed at the following link.

The post Columbia police hosting armed intruder training on Aug. 27 appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kwos.com

JCMO shots fired call leads to an arrest

A man is arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the air to break up a crowd. Police were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street (Jefferson City) Tuesday night. Officers heard a gunshot as they arrived. The man arrested is charged with unlawful weapons use and being a felon in possession of a gun. No one was hurt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intruder#Police Trainer#The First Session#Cpd
939theeagle.com

Como Smoke and Fire working on second restaurant location in Columbia

A popular barbecue restaurant plans to open its second Columbia location in October. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports Como Smoke and Fire began the demolition process of the old Buckingham’s near Andy’s Frozen Custard in July. Buckingham’s sold to Como Smoke and Fire in April,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Task Force One returning home at the end of the week

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Task Force One is wrapping up its mission of helping in Kentucky after the deadly flooding last week. The group shared an update this evening on Facebook saying they have finished their wide area search and targeted searches along Troublesome Creek. The group will be cleaning up and taking an inventory The post Missouri Task Force One returning home at the end of the week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CENTRALIA, MO
firesideguard.com

Thompson man killed by farm bull

A little brown and white dog howled for his friend Saturday morning, July 30, in Thompson. But no belly rubs were coming. The dog’s friend, Mike Power, died where he learned how to live, on his family’s farm in Thompson, seven miles east of Centralia, seven miles west of Mexico.
THOMPSON, MO
KYTV

Deputies arrest 1 in shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested one suspect in a shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach. Deputies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The victim suffered injuries considered non-life threatening. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim or a motive in the shooting.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Free summer lunch program in Columbia to end this month

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A free summer lunch program for children and teenagers in Columbia will end this month. Workers with the "Lunch in the Park" program are scheduled to end meal service at Douglass Park on Friday. The lunches are available for anyone up to 18 years old from noon to 1 p.m. While meal The post Free summer lunch program in Columbia to end this month appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy