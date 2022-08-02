Columbia police hosting armed intruder training on Aug. 27

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department will host two free training sessions on how act in the event of an armed intruder on August 27.

These sessions are free and open to the public but there is a limit of 70 participants per session and pre-registration is required.

The sessions will take place at the CPD Regional Training Center located at 5001 Meyer Industrial Drive. The first session will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the second session will be held from noon to 2 p.m.

Participants will select only one of the two sessions to attend as both will contain the same material.

Police Trainer Andre Cook will facilitate the training.

Registration for the training can be completed at the following link.

