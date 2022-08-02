Delays expected at Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center

Read on whcuradio.com
Related
Lane closures announced on I-86 in Steuben County
(WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be aware of lane closures on Interstate-86 in Steuben County. The NYSDOT said that the lane closures will be for pavement rehabilitation work in the eastbound and westbound directions on I-86. Work between Exit 40 and Exit 41 is slated to begin […]
whcuradio.com
New parking area opens near State Forest in Tompkins County
CAROLINE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new place to park is opening at a State Forest in Tompkins County. The new parking area on Potato Hill State Forest in the Town of Caroline is now open. It provides safe access to Potato Hill, Summerland Farm Preserve, and the Finger Lakes Trail. Construction for the lot was funded by the Finger Lakes Land Trust and permitted and designed by the Department of Environmental Conservation.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca’s LEAD program hoping to bring equity to criminal justice
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Law Enforcement Assistance Diversion program launched earlier this year. It’s targeted to people facing misdemeanor charges. Tompkins County Legislator Travis Brooks oversees the program. It originated in Seattle slightly over a decade ago. Brooks says LEAD works with the Ithaca Police Department...
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whcuradio.com
Ithaca hoping for better luck in Downtown Revitalization Initiative
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca is hoping the sixth time is the charm. Gary Ferguson with the Downtown Ithaca Alliance says five previous entries to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which began under former Governor Andrew Cuomo, did not win. They’re going to try again. It’s...
ithaca.com
Power Outages Impacted 4600 Customers In Ithaca Area
At approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday a power outage struck the area, impacting about 4,600 NYSEG customers across Tompkins County, according to the utility. The City of Ithaca seems to have been hit the hardest, with 1,932 customers without power. About 1,600 customers in the Town of Ithaca were without power. In Dryden there were estimated to be 1,042 customers without power. And in Caroline 26 customers were reported to be without power.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca Fire Chief announces retirement
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A long-time public servant in Ithaca is retiring. City of Ithaca Fire Chief C. Thomas Parsons announcing his retirement, effective August 27th. Chief Parsons began working for IFD in 1985 and has served as Chief for the past ten years. “I have been honored since...
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whcuradio.com
Speed limit change in the City of Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A speed limit changing in the City of Cortland. The Cortland Police Department informing residents that the speed limit on Clinton Ave. Extension near the intersection of Locust Avenue has been lowered from 40 mph to 30 mph. Patrols will be monitoring speeds in the area.
House demolition marks latest escalation in Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ tension in Seneca County
SENECA FALLS, N.Y.—Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people witnessed more destruction of their homes and sacred spaces on Aug. 3 when Cayuga Nation Police, under orders from Clint Halftown arrived at a house in the Town of Varick to demolish the structure. The Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people are commonly known as the Cayuga people in American parlance.
whcuradio.com
Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
Windmill blade recycling facility coming to Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A new recycling company in Steuben County hopes to lower the amount of hazardous and recyclable items going to local landfills, specializing in windmill blades and solar panels. The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency said that Momentum of Western New York, LLC is a new company formed in 2022 designed to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FEMA to Cover $5 Million Damages to Steuben County School District
More than $5.6 million have been awarded to one Steuben County school district to help it recover from heavy rains and historic flooding that occurred almost one year ago. The money from FEMA is being used to cover the Jasper-Troupsburg School District for Emergency Protective Measures. This funding, secured by Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, will reimburse the school for costs from emergency cleanup and restoration measures taken to protect the buildings from further damage from the flood.
NYSEG working to restore power after storm
NYSEG is currently working to restore power in parts of the Southern Tier after severe thunderstorms brought down trees and limbs, disrupting service to thousands of customers.
whcuradio.com
Cortland voters to decide on term limits in November
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Term limits will appear on ballots on Election Day in Cortland. The Common Council heard from residents Tuesday, then voted to add this as a referendum in November. Mayor Scott Steve tells us emotions are mixed. Mayor Steve calls it a pressing matter. The mayor...
Thunderstorm prompts thousands of power outages in Southern Tier
Update: As of 4:33 p.m., NYSEG’s website is reporting that 4,357 customers are without power in Tioga County N.Y., and 3,427 in Tompkins County. HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – As the first thunderstorm in weeks rolls through the Southern Tier, thousands of customers are reporting power outages, according to NYSEG’s outage map. As of 2:35 p.m., […]
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County's Food Coupon Distribution for Seniors Continues
HORNELL N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's food coupon distribution for seniors will continue on Friday. The third and final drive-through distribution of the year is set for 10 am to noon Friday at the Bath-Haverling Bus Garage on Route 415 in Bath. The annual program allows seniors to buy fresh local produce and food at area farmers markets.
whcuradio.com
Heat advisory Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A heat advisory for Tompkins and Tioga Counties. The National Weather Service issuing the urgent weather warning for Thursday. Governor Hochul also sent a notice statewide. High temperatures and humidity can cause heat-related illness, and a heat index reaching or exceeding 100 is expected. Officials advise staying hydrated, staying cool. and checking on the most vulnerable. Never leave pets or children in vehicles. The advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view. You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here. Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase. The auction is […]
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
Comments / 0