Delays expected at Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center

More than $5.6 million have been awarded to one Steuben County school district to help it recover from heavy rains and historic flooding that occurred almost one year ago. The money from FEMA is being used to cover the Jasper-Troupsburg School District for Emergency Protective Measures. This funding, secured by Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, will reimburse the school for costs from emergency cleanup and restoration measures taken to protect the buildings from further damage from the flood.

2 DAYS AGO