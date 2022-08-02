Register to cook sweet corn polenta with chef Joslyn Mink of Settle Down Tavern

Read on captimes.com
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual Payments
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
German-style beer hall Prost! to open in former East Wash church
Lovers of European beer can soon raise a stein under stained glass at Prost!, a German-style beer hall set to open in time for Oktoberfest this fall on East Washington Avenue. Prost! (exclamation mark required) has an original location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Owner Brian Reynolds hopes to be serving huge pretzels and European brews in Madison by early September at 401 E. Washington Ave.
Former Zippy Lube changing to coffee, doughnut and fried chicken spot
The north side will soon have a new place to fuel up. Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken plans to have its soft opening in early September, located in a former Zippy Lube service station at 2013 N. Sherman Ave. The idea combines a famous farmer’s market recipe for...
Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend
The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
The Cheesier The Better For This Tasty Festival In Wisconsin
If you love mac and cheese then you'll love this festival in Wisconsin. I remember as a kid mac and cheese was one of my favorite meals. Then it came back for a while in college. When I became a parent, my daughter also was a big fan. She would order mac and cheese whenever we went out for dinner. I was pretty excited when it became a "thing" again. Many restaurants are specializing in fancy adult versions of the childhood favorite. I'll definitely order it when I see it on a menu.
Atomic Antiques brings midcentury furnishings to Madison
Atomic Antiques, Madison’s new headquarters for all things antique to midcentury modern, opened its doors on Monday, Aug. 1. in a 25,000-square-foot, freshly renovated retail space filled with inventory from over 75 dealers. The store fills a vacant retail space at 4546 Verona Road, next to Home Depot, that...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
PHOTOS: Goodman Youth Farm
Goodman Youth Farm is operated by Rooted, a nonprofit group which oversees multiple community food and farming projects in the Madison area. Students take field trips to the farm, located at 5017 Sudbury Way in Madison, to learn about composting, take a tasting tour, harvest herbs and make fresh food in an outdoor kitchen.
Wisconsin Just Might Have The Smallest Amusement Park You’ve Ever Seen
A trip to Great America in Gurnee is usually a good time, but sometimes you want to slow it up and scale it down once in awhile. Sometimes you don't want to wait in line for an hour to get on a ride, or have to worry about if you'll be able to afford dinner the week after you take your family to Great America.
Janesville tattoo shop inks pro-choice designs on 100 customers for nationwide fundraiser
Janesville, Wis. – The fight for abortion access has taken on many stages, courtrooms, capitol steps and on Sunday a tattoo shop in Janesville. Tattoo Obscura was one of 150 shops in 40 states across the country participating in the ‘My Body, My Choice’ flash fundraiser. Customers...
Unexpected Rural Wisconsin Hotel Might Be The Getaway Of Your Dreams
I was somewhat shocked when I stumbled across this hotel in Wisconsin. Not necessarily a "bad" shocked but definitely surprised. But, before jumping straight into the fantasy suites (and there are a lot of them), this isn't just a getaway for adults. There are family-focused rooms on the property as well as a giant plane to tour. This is Don Q Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.
Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials from cheesemaker Emmi Roth officially broke ground Thursday on the company’s new headquarters and conversion facility in Stoughton. The company said the new 134,0000-square-foot building on Stoughton’s north side will result in 100 new jobs being created. It’s a project that has been three years in the making. In addition to serving as the company’s home...
Henry Vilas Zoo reveals name of baby orangutan
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the newest additions to the Henry Vilas Zoo officially has a name. The zoo posted on Facebook that its baby orangutan has been named Menjadi, which means “to come into being” in Malay. Staff explained that Malay is spoken in countries in Asia, including Indonesia, Brunei and Malaysia.
Everyday Hero: Paramedic performs 'good deed' by mowing patient's lawn
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A picture featuring a Dane County paramedic performing an act of kindness is gaining lots of social media attention. A bystander snapped the photo of Sun Prairie EMS paramedic Tim Jacobson supporting a worried patient after they had refused transport for a bad fall. “The...
Local dental office to offer free service day next month
MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
The city’s Odana Area Plan is starting to unfold. Here’s what it could look like.
With several development proposals making their way to Madison City Council, the city’s Odana Area Plan, which passed in September last year, is starting to unfold. The Odana Area Plan boundary encompasses a large plot of land on the west side between the Beltline Highway, Mineral Point Road and University Research Park — an area 73% larger than downtown Madison.
Letter | Water access a pressing issue for students
Dear Editor: I wish to make people aware of the importance of ensuring water access for all students in the Madison School District. On Aug. 29, the Madison School Board will be voting on the district wellness policy and whether or not to include water access in it. As a...
Call for Action: Dozens of customers complain of contractor’s work
MADISON, Wis. — When a company wrongs its customers, who is there to hold them accountable?. We asked that question of our Call for Action team after it received dozens of complaints from consumers who said a contractor used three different companies to promise work that was never finished or wasn’t finished right.
