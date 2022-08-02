Erie Catholic School System hires new principal of Blessed Sacrament School

The Erie Catholic School System has announced they have hired Bill Hall as the new principal of Blessed Sacrament School.

Previously, Hall served as the Superintendent for the Millcreek School District.

“Mr. Hall comes to us with an extensive background in school administration. Mr. Hall brings years of experience, knowledge and faith to the position, and we are eager to have him on board,” said Bridget Philip, President of Erie Catholic School System.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve the Blessed Sacrament and greater Erie Catholic community. Being an elementary principal was the most rewarding experience of my educational career, and I look forward to working with our students, families, and staff to fulfill the mission and vision of the Erie Catholic School system,” said Bill Hall.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Hall brings over 34 years of experience in elementary and secondary education in both teaching and principal capacities.

Hall will begin his position at Blessed Sacrament on August 8.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.