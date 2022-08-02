ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

BBC

Christina Aguilera to begin UK tour in Scarborough

Christina Aguilera will kick off her UK tour in Scarborough later in front of a crowd of more than 8,000 fans. The multi Grammy award-winning singer will perform at the Yorkshire resort's Open Air Theatre, ahead of shows in London, Liverpool and Brighton. She is the latest in a growing...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

ITV to air documentary about disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris

Convicted sex offender Rolf Harris will be the subject of an ITV documentary titled Hiding In Plain Sight.The two-part special will tell the story of his rise and fall through interviews with his victims, the police who investigated him and colleagues who worked alongside him.The Australian-born entertainer, a family favourite for decades, was jailed for five years and nine months in 2014 and released on licence in May 2017.Made by TV production company Optomen, Hiding In Plain Sight will document his “public persona of a non-threatening eccentric who was devoted to his wife while revealing that actually, within the industry,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mock the Week: Andy Parsons says panel show should be ‘put to bed’ after BBC cancellation

Mock the Week should be “put to bed” rather than moved to a new channel after being cancelled by the BBC, comedian Andy Parsons has said.On Tuesday (2 August), it was announced that the BBC had called time on the satirical panel show after 17 years and 21 series “in order to create room for new shows”.A producer for the show said that the team was “naturally hugely disappointed that Mock the Week is coming to an end”, adding: “[We] hope that we will be able to resurface somewhere some day in the future.”While creator Dan Petterson subsequently suggested...
TV & VIDEOS
Ant Mcpartlin
The Independent

Strictly 2022 line-up: Richie Anderson to dance as part of all-male partnership in new series

Strictly Come Dancing is slowly announcing its 2022 line-up.In September, the BBC series will return for its 20th anniversary series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.The first announcements were made on 4 August, with more names being revealed every day for the following week.Who is taking part in Strictly 2022?Will MellorActor Will Mellor was named as the first contestant. He is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Broadchurch.Mellor’s other credits include Hollyoaks, Line of Duty and, most recently, ITV soap Coronation Street, in which he played Harvey Gaskell.Speaking...
THEATER & DANCE
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama

Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Requiem Mass to be held for Father Dermott Donnelly, brother of TV star Dec

A Requiem Mass will be held for Father Dermott Donnelly, the brother of TV star Dec.The popular priest, who had recently celebrated 30 years of service in the Catholic church, died earlier this month in hospital after falling seriously ill.After the tragedy, Declan Donnelly said he was “heartbroken”, adding: “We are all beyond devastated.”I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon. We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated 🙏 DD— antanddec (@antanddec) July 8, 2022His TV sidekick Ant McPartlin...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'A very welcome ray of light': Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall confirm the surprise birth of their second child - two weeks after the sudden death of TV presenter's brother (and Ant gets a nod in the name!)

Declan Donnelly has confirmed the birth of his second child, a baby boy, with wife Ali Astall - just two weeks after the sudden death of his older brother. The TV presenter confirmed the surprise birth in an Instagram post shared with followers on Sunday evening and revealed they had named the child Jack Anthony Alphonsus.
CELEBRITIES
People

Princess Charlotte Unexpectedly Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in Adorable Video Appearance

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are popping in polka dots!. Prince William joined his 7-year-old daughter in a social media video shared on Sunday to wish England women's soccer team luck in the Euro 2020 final match against Germany. Not only did Charlotte's wish come true — the Lionesses won! — but she also had a twinning moment with her mom Kate.
TENNIS
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle Receives Birthday Wishes from Royal Family Members

Happy Birthday to Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex turns 41 on Thursday and is already receiving warm wishes from her in-laws in the royal family. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of a smiling Megan in a white hat and coat on Twitter, along with the message, "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"
WORLD

