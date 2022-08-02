Read on www.bbc.com
Christina Aguilera to begin UK tour in Scarborough
Christina Aguilera will kick off her UK tour in Scarborough later in front of a crowd of more than 8,000 fans. The multi Grammy award-winning singer will perform at the Yorkshire resort's Open Air Theatre, ahead of shows in London, Liverpool and Brighton. She is the latest in a growing...
ITV to air documentary about disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris
Convicted sex offender Rolf Harris will be the subject of an ITV documentary titled Hiding In Plain Sight.The two-part special will tell the story of his rise and fall through interviews with his victims, the police who investigated him and colleagues who worked alongside him.The Australian-born entertainer, a family favourite for decades, was jailed for five years and nine months in 2014 and released on licence in May 2017.Made by TV production company Optomen, Hiding In Plain Sight will document his “public persona of a non-threatening eccentric who was devoted to his wife while revealing that actually, within the industry,...
Will Mellor, Kym Marsh join 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 20
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Will Mellor and Kym Marsh will be the first two celebrity contestants for the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC announced Thursday. The pair will join the popular British dance competition for Season 20, which is set to premiere in the U.K. in September.
Mock the Week: Andy Parsons says panel show should be ‘put to bed’ after BBC cancellation
Mock the Week should be “put to bed” rather than moved to a new channel after being cancelled by the BBC, comedian Andy Parsons has said.On Tuesday (2 August), it was announced that the BBC had called time on the satirical panel show after 17 years and 21 series “in order to create room for new shows”.A producer for the show said that the team was “naturally hugely disappointed that Mock the Week is coming to an end”, adding: “[We] hope that we will be able to resurface somewhere some day in the future.”While creator Dan Petterson subsequently suggested...
Strictly 2022 line-up: Richie Anderson to dance as part of all-male partnership in new series
Strictly Come Dancing is slowly announcing its 2022 line-up.In September, the BBC series will return for its 20th anniversary series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.The first announcements were made on 4 August, with more names being revealed every day for the following week.Who is taking part in Strictly 2022?Will MellorActor Will Mellor was named as the first contestant. He is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Broadchurch.Mellor’s other credits include Hollyoaks, Line of Duty and, most recently, ITV soap Coronation Street, in which he played Harvey Gaskell.Speaking...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
Video of Princess Charlotte Holding on to Kate 'For Dear Life' Goes Viral
Princess Charlotte knew comfort was not far away after slipping on the Buckingham Palace balcony—though she was not the only one to take a tumble that day.
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Rare Quotes About Their 3 Kids
Parenting partners! Despite keeping their three children’s lives pretty private, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have given glimpses of their life at home over the years. The couple met in 2006 at a club, and the Oscar winner told Playboy about the magical moment 10 years later. “I had a time in my life when […]
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
Requiem Mass to be held for Father Dermott Donnelly, brother of TV star Dec
A Requiem Mass will be held for Father Dermott Donnelly, the brother of TV star Dec.The popular priest, who had recently celebrated 30 years of service in the Catholic church, died earlier this month in hospital after falling seriously ill.After the tragedy, Declan Donnelly said he was “heartbroken”, adding: “We are all beyond devastated.”I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon. We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated 🙏 DD— antanddec (@antanddec) July 8, 2022His TV sidekick Ant McPartlin...
'A very welcome ray of light': Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall confirm the surprise birth of their second child - two weeks after the sudden death of TV presenter's brother (and Ant gets a nod in the name!)
Declan Donnelly has confirmed the birth of his second child, a baby boy, with wife Ali Astall - just two weeks after the sudden death of his older brother. The TV presenter confirmed the surprise birth in an Instagram post shared with followers on Sunday evening and revealed they had named the child Jack Anthony Alphonsus.
Ryan Seacrest's Niece Flora, 3, Joins Him on 'Live' to Help Settle Cookie Debate — See the Clip!
Ryan Seacrest brought a very special guest onto his daytime show this week. On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-host, 47, was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped Seacrest and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle a debate about chocolate chip cookies. In honor of...
Princess Charlotte Unexpectedly Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in Adorable Video Appearance
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are popping in polka dots!. Prince William joined his 7-year-old daughter in a social media video shared on Sunday to wish England women's soccer team luck in the Euro 2020 final match against Germany. Not only did Charlotte's wish come true — the Lionesses won! — but she also had a twinning moment with her mom Kate.
Ron Howard reveals the most difficult shot of his career and how his dad made it harder
Ron Howard visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and revealed the most difficult shot of his career. The Oscar-winning director is known for creating immersive shots in his films, like Backdraft, Rush and Cinderella Man, but he said Far and Away contained, by far, the hardest shot.
Princess Charlotte Copies Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Body Language During Surprise Outing
It’s no secret that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, stole the show at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with her silly faces. But if there’s one important takeaway from the surprise outing, it’s that the young royal is taking after her mom and dad.
Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Commonwealth Games With Prince William and Kate Middleton
Watch: Princess Charlotte Cradles a Butterfly in Sweet New Photo. Princess Charlotte joined her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on August 2. And let's just say, the 7-year-old sweetly stole the show. Charlotte arrived at the tournament in a Rachel Riley jersey...
Meghan Markle Receives Birthday Wishes from Royal Family Members
Happy Birthday to Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex turns 41 on Thursday and is already receiving warm wishes from her in-laws in the royal family. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of a smiling Megan in a white hat and coat on Twitter, along with the message, "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"
