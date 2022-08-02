Read on www.wbkb11.com
Storms Continue, Mild Rest of Week
Tonight: Showers and possible storms expected throughout Northeastern Michigan tonight, transitioning into partly cloudy skies after midnight. Wind between 10-15 mph from the south, lows in the low-60’s. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies expected Thursday with wind from the north between 5-10 mph and highs in the mid-70’s. 7-Day:...
USPS features Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in new “Forever Stamp Collection”
ALPENA, MI. – For Stewardship and Education Specialist, Daniel Moffatt, today is an “exciting day” as it marks the launch of the USPS “Forever Stamp Collection”, which features the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary. CEO and President of the Marine Sanctuary Foundation, Kris Sarri, said...
World War II Planes Arrive In Alpena
World War II Planes touched down at the Alpena County Regional Airport on Thursday. Fifi the B–29 Superfortress, Diamond LIL the B–24 Liberator, T–6 Texan, and the Boeing Stearman. Each plane was crucial for the war effort of World War II. Tours begin tomorrow August 5 at 9 a.m. with cockpit tours and rides available until 5 p.m.
“Tiny House” Built by Alpena Students Goes to Auction
Throughout the last school year, Alpena High School students built a “tiny house” and now it’s ready for auction. Starting at $50,000 the tiny house comes with an 8 by 2 foot back porch, kitchen with stove sink and fridge, gas water heater, electricity, loft, and is water and sewer hookup ready.
