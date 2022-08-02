ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

Storms Continue, Mild Rest of Week

Tonight: Showers and possible storms expected throughout Northeastern Michigan tonight, transitioning into partly cloudy skies after midnight. Wind between 10-15 mph from the south, lows in the low-60’s. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies expected Thursday with wind from the north between 5-10 mph and highs in the mid-70’s. 7-Day:...
ENVIRONMENT
World War II Planes Arrive In Alpena

World War II Planes touched down at the Alpena County Regional Airport on Thursday. Fifi the B–29 Superfortress, Diamond LIL the B–24 Liberator, T–6 Texan, and the Boeing Stearman. Each plane was crucial for the war effort of World War II. Tours begin tomorrow August 5 at 9 a.m. with cockpit tours and rides available until 5 p.m.
ALPENA, MI
“Tiny House” Built by Alpena Students Goes to Auction

Throughout the last school year, Alpena High School students built a “tiny house” and now it’s ready for auction. Starting at $50,000 the tiny house comes with an 8 by 2 foot back porch, kitchen with stove sink and fridge, gas water heater, electricity, loft, and is water and sewer hookup ready.
ALPENA, MI

