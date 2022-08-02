World War II Planes touched down at the Alpena County Regional Airport on Thursday. Fifi the B–29 Superfortress, Diamond LIL the B–24 Liberator, T–6 Texan, and the Boeing Stearman. Each plane was crucial for the war effort of World War II. Tours begin tomorrow August 5 at 9 a.m. with cockpit tours and rides available until 5 p.m.

