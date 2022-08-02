ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

ZDNet

How to better manage Gmail labels (and why you should)

Gmail has a pretty powerful labeling system that makes it really easy to manage your emails. With labels, you can ensure certain emails are tagged with not just a name but also a color. Also, this feature makes it easy to sort through your inbox so you know exactly where to look for specific messages.
ZDNet

OnePlus 10T review: Speed is the name of the game, but is it enough?

After putting its T-series smartphones off for a year -- in the US, at least -- OnePlus is back with the launch of the OnePlus 10T. The device marks the company's highly-demanded return to its roots of churning out snappy handsets with flagship specifications -- at a mid-range price of $649. For $100 more, you can double the 10T's RAM and internal storage, making the phone an attractive option for folks who demand more power. In fact, OnePlus says that if you make your purchase during select days in August, you get the upgraded model for the same $649 base price. More details on that towards the end.
ZDNet

How to add a to-do list to Slack

How do you add a to-do list to Slack? I get asked this a lot, and it never fails to disappoint when I have to answer that the feature isn't built into the service. However, there are third-party apps that can be added to your Slack Workspaces to bring to-do lists into the picture. One such app, called Simple Todo List, is really easy to use, very handy to have, and simple to install.
SlashGear

Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser

If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
Android Authority

How to add and organize apps in Android Auto

Order your favorite apps and shortcuts for easy access while driving. The last thing you want to do while driving is scroll through your car’s display in frustration, trying to find the right app or search for the right destination. Instead, you save yourself the distraction by organizing your Android Ando apps beforehand. You can even create quick shortcuts for specific directions or contacts to call. Here’s how to add and arrange apps in Android Auto.
ZDNet

How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect

One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
GeekyGadgets

How to record a call on android

This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
The Verge

ChromeOS 104 is rolling out with a new dark theme, and automatic transitions

Google’s newest update for ChromeOS is rolling out to users this week, and one of its new features is support for switching to a dark theme, as 9to5Google reported. Previously hidden behind developer flags while in testing, it finally made an official debut on ChromeOS 104, following dark mode settings popping up more in other Google products.
ZDNet

How to use Microsoft Launcher to access Microsoft apps and services on your Android phone

Those of you who own an Android phone and use a Microsoft account or a business account to run Microsoft apps and services can bring the two worlds together with a custom launcher. Designed for Android, the Microsoft Launcher lets you tweak the design and layout of your phone's home screens to quickly access your Microsoft apps, documents, calendar, contacts, sticky notes, and more.
ZDNet

How I installed ChromeOS Flex in 30 minutes

One of my favorite old PCs is a Dell Inspiron One 2320. This all-in-one (AIO) computer with a 2.4Ghz Intel Pentium Dual Core i5 processor, 6GBs of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GT525M, and a 320GB hard drive is a great machine… for 2012. Ten years later? Not so much. But...
Apple Insider

The ten keyboard shortcuts that make using your Mac faster

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple rarely mentions keyboard shortcuts, you're just somehow expected to find them. So here are ten AppleInsider favorites, each one of which is guaranteed to speed up working on yourMac.
ZDNet

Get all the great features of an iPad Pro at over 60% off on this refurbished model

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. With the cost of living skyrocketing, many people are re-evaluating their priorities, which is particularly helpful when deciding precisely what you need from your electronic devices. You can do a lot on your phone, but if you're looking for ways to become more productive with less stress or train for a new career, a larger screen can make a world of difference. Yet, no one wants to drag a laptop around everywhere, and powerful tablets can be pricey when new.
ZDNet

Microsoft's still-unannounced 'Designer' tool: New details emerge

In May this year, images from a Microsoft tool known as "Designer" leaked to the web, thanks to Microsoft sleuth "WalkingCat." This week, we got a couple more tidbits about the still-unannounced Designer -- including an associated codename, which seemingly is "Oasis." Designer looks to be a tool meant to...
ZDNet

How to use Android's lockdown mode and why you should

Google is always looking to make the Android platform more secure. Way back in 2018 (with Android still enjoying tasty treat nicknames, such as Pie), the developers introduced what's called lockdown mode. Essentially, lockdown mode protects those who prefer to keep their private information from unwanted eyes. When lockdown mode...
technewstoday.com

How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?

We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
The Verge

Google’s brand new Pixel 6A can now install the somewhat new Android 13 beta

The Pixel 6A may have only been released last Thursday, but Google is wasting no time in bringing the latest beta version of Android 13 to its new midrange device. 9to5Google reports that Android 13’s latest beta, version 4.1, is now available for the Pixel 6A. The software was first released last Monday, when it was initially available for the Pixel 4 through 6 Pro.
CELL PHONES

