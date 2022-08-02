Read on www.zdnet.com
Related
ZDNet
How to better manage Gmail labels (and why you should)
Gmail has a pretty powerful labeling system that makes it really easy to manage your emails. With labels, you can ensure certain emails are tagged with not just a name but also a color. Also, this feature makes it easy to sort through your inbox so you know exactly where to look for specific messages.
ZDNet
Microsoft to roll out native Teams app optimized for Apple silicon in the coming months
Microsoft has been testing a beta of the Apple-silicon-optimized version of Teams since April this year. Today, August 3, Microsoft officials said this new Teams client for Mac would start rolling out to customers "in increments over the coming months". Microsoft has been working to optimize its key Microsoft 365...
ZDNet
OnePlus 10T review: Speed is the name of the game, but is it enough?
After putting its T-series smartphones off for a year -- in the US, at least -- OnePlus is back with the launch of the OnePlus 10T. The device marks the company's highly-demanded return to its roots of churning out snappy handsets with flagship specifications -- at a mid-range price of $649. For $100 more, you can double the 10T's RAM and internal storage, making the phone an attractive option for folks who demand more power. In fact, OnePlus says that if you make your purchase during select days in August, you get the upgraded model for the same $649 base price. More details on that towards the end.
NFL・
ZDNet
How to add a to-do list to Slack
How do you add a to-do list to Slack? I get asked this a lot, and it never fails to disappoint when I have to answer that the feature isn't built into the service. However, there are third-party apps that can be added to your Slack Workspaces to bring to-do lists into the picture. One such app, called Simple Todo List, is really easy to use, very handy to have, and simple to install.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
Android Authority
How to add and organize apps in Android Auto
Order your favorite apps and shortcuts for easy access while driving. The last thing you want to do while driving is scroll through your car’s display in frustration, trying to find the right app or search for the right destination. Instead, you save yourself the distraction by organizing your Android Ando apps beforehand. You can even create quick shortcuts for specific directions or contacts to call. Here’s how to add and arrange apps in Android Auto.
ZDNet
How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect
One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
ChromeOS 104 is rolling out with a new dark theme, and automatic transitions
Google’s newest update for ChromeOS is rolling out to users this week, and one of its new features is support for switching to a dark theme, as 9to5Google reported. Previously hidden behind developer flags while in testing, it finally made an official debut on ChromeOS 104, following dark mode settings popping up more in other Google products.
ZDNet
How to use Microsoft Launcher to access Microsoft apps and services on your Android phone
Those of you who own an Android phone and use a Microsoft account or a business account to run Microsoft apps and services can bring the two worlds together with a custom launcher. Designed for Android, the Microsoft Launcher lets you tweak the design and layout of your phone's home screens to quickly access your Microsoft apps, documents, calendar, contacts, sticky notes, and more.
ZDNet
How I installed ChromeOS Flex in 30 minutes
One of my favorite old PCs is a Dell Inspiron One 2320. This all-in-one (AIO) computer with a 2.4Ghz Intel Pentium Dual Core i5 processor, 6GBs of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GT525M, and a 320GB hard drive is a great machine… for 2012. Ten years later? Not so much. But...
Apple Insider
The ten keyboard shortcuts that make using your Mac faster
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple rarely mentions keyboard shortcuts, you're just somehow expected to find them. So here are ten AppleInsider favorites, each one of which is guaranteed to speed up working on yourMac.
Tamron's new mobile app lets you fine-tune your lens features
Expected to launch later this year, Tamron has announced the development of its new Lens Utility Mobile app for smartphones and tablet devices that run Android operating systems (specifically compatible with OS Android 6-12) and will only be compatible with Android devices that are fitted with USB Type-C ports. The...
ZDNet
Get all the great features of an iPad Pro at over 60% off on this refurbished model
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. With the cost of living skyrocketing, many people are re-evaluating their priorities, which is particularly helpful when deciding precisely what you need from your electronic devices. You can do a lot on your phone, but if you're looking for ways to become more productive with less stress or train for a new career, a larger screen can make a world of difference. Yet, no one wants to drag a laptop around everywhere, and powerful tablets can be pricey when new.
ZDNet
Microsoft's still-unannounced 'Designer' tool: New details emerge
In May this year, images from a Microsoft tool known as "Designer" leaked to the web, thanks to Microsoft sleuth "WalkingCat." This week, we got a couple more tidbits about the still-unannounced Designer -- including an associated codename, which seemingly is "Oasis." Designer looks to be a tool meant to...
ZDNet
How to use Android's lockdown mode and why you should
Google is always looking to make the Android platform more secure. Way back in 2018 (with Android still enjoying tasty treat nicknames, such as Pie), the developers introduced what's called lockdown mode. Essentially, lockdown mode protects those who prefer to keep their private information from unwanted eyes. When lockdown mode...
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
If There’s A “Stranger Things” Shaped Hole In Your Heart, Here Are 8 Reasons To Watch “Paper Girls”
Give me a time machine so I can go watch Season 2.
The Verge
Google’s brand new Pixel 6A can now install the somewhat new Android 13 beta
The Pixel 6A may have only been released last Thursday, but Google is wasting no time in bringing the latest beta version of Android 13 to its new midrange device. 9to5Google reports that Android 13’s latest beta, version 4.1, is now available for the Pixel 6A. The software was first released last Monday, when it was initially available for the Pixel 4 through 6 Pro.
Remap the streaming service buttons on your Google TV remote
What to do with that YouTube button if all of your youtubing is done on the tube?. Dario / UnsplashMake your remote work for you.
Comments / 0