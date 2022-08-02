ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, KS

EPA clears way for De Soto plant redevelopment

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWlDe_0h2EBwCG00

DE SOTO, Kan. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency takes necessary steps to clear the way for Panasonic to build a $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant .

The EPA approved a modification to a permit issued to the U.S. Army and Sunflower Redevelopment. The permit allows for some of the property to be redeveloped.

Panasonic’s plant will be located on 300 acres of the property that is already clean.

The Sunflower Ammunition Plant closed in 1997. It was transferred to the Sunflower Redevelopment Limited Liability Company in 2005. In 2015, the Army started a 12-year process to remove what remains of the explosives and rocket propellants it created over the decades it operated.

Olathe teen charged with murder in Saturday deadly shooting

The challenge is that hazardous materials got into many of the structures on the plant and acres of soil and ground water. Cleaning it up means exhaustive soil samples and building demolition to meet modern state and federal regulations.

Even with the permit change, the Army will be required to keep working on the remainder of the property that hasn’t been cleaned, according to the EPA’s order.

The EPA will mail notice of the permit modification to people and businesses near the site.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
De Soto, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
De Soto, KS
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KSNT News

High demand for meat impacting local butchers

KSNT (TOPEKA)- Since the start of the pandemic there has been a push to get back to buying local, and now across the country, local butchers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Drew Forester, owner of Fairview Farms, a local butcher in Topeka, told 27 News he is currently booked out […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Hazardous Materials#Business Industry#Linus Business#The U S Army#Fox4 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy