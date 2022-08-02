Heat Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gilmer, Kanawha, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer; Kanawha; Ritchie; Roane; Wirt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Calhoun, southern Ritchie, northeastern Kanawha, western Gilmer, southeastern Wirt and central Roane Counties through 530 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Arnoldsburg, or 12 miles southeast of Spencer, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spencer, Grantsville, Clendenin, Arnoldsburg, Amma, Shock, Millstone, Cherry, Mount Zion, Newberne, Left Hand, Big Springs, Brohard, Stumptown, Tanner, Annamoriah, Burnt House, Tariff, Orma and Looneyville. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 18 and 33, and near mile marker 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Scott, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Russell; Scott; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Washington County in east Tennessee Southern Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Scott County in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bristol Va to near Bristol Tn to 7 miles southwest of Colonial Heights, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Gate City, Weber City, Spurgeon and Colonial Heights. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 50 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND NORTHERN GREENE COUNTIES THROUGH 545 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Waynesburg, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waynesburg, Jefferson Boro, Rogersville, Marianna, Amity, and Nineveh. This includes Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 13 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Norton, Lee, Scott, Wise by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Norton; Lee; Scott; Wise The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northeastern Lee County in southwestern Virginia The City of Norton in southwestern Virginia Scott County in southwestern Virginia Wise County in southwestern Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 516 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Holmes Mill to near Surgoinsville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Norton, Wise, Gate City, Big Stone Gap, Surgoinsville, Weber City, Church Hill, Mount Carmel, Coeburn and Appalachia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Highland, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Highland; Pike A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN ADAMS, WEST CENTRAL PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Seaman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Peebles, Winchester, Seaman, Belfast, Emerald, Cherry Fork, Sinking Spring, Poplar Grove, May Hill, Smoky Corners, Serpent Mound and Locust Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Harlan, Letcher by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harlan; Letcher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Harlan and southwestern Letcher Counties through 600 PM EDT At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kenvir, or 8 miles east of Harlan, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Highsplint and Totz around 515 PM EDT. Clover-Darby, Closplint, Lejunior, Black Bottom, Louellen and Diane around 520 PM EDT. Holmes Mill and Hiram around 525 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Clover, Clutts, Lynch, Benham, Clover Fork, Rock House, Blair, Big Black Mountain and Lewis Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
