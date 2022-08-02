Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Eastern McDowell, Greater Burke, Greater Rutherford by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Spartanburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Polk County in western North Carolina Northeastern Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina Northwestern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 516 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Columbus, or 5 miles southwest of Landrum, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Landrum, Tryon, Campobello, Gowensville, Glassy Mountain, Saluda, Tigerville, Green Creek and North Saluda Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Hancock; Hawkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL HAWKINS...NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK...NORTH CENTRAL GREENE EASTERN LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cranks to near Rogersville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rogersville, Jonesville, Surgoinsville, Pennington Gap, Church Hill, Mosheim, Baileyton, St. Charles, McCloud and Romeo. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 27 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Cleveland, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Cleveland; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 718 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Forest City, or 5 miles west of Polkville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Polkville, Ellenboro, Bostic, Thermal City, Sunshine, Union Mills and Shingle Hollow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hawkins; Sullivan; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Washington County in east Tennessee Southern Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Scott County in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bristol Va to near Bristol Tn to 7 miles southwest of Colonial Heights, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Gate City, Weber City, Spurgeon and Colonial Heights. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 50 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
