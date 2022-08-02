Heat Advisory issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gilmer, Kanawha, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer; Kanawha; Ritchie; Roane; Wirt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Calhoun, southern Ritchie, northeastern Kanawha, western Gilmer, southeastern Wirt and central Roane Counties through 530 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Arnoldsburg, or 12 miles southeast of Spencer, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spencer, Grantsville, Clendenin, Arnoldsburg, Amma, Shock, Millstone, Cherry, Mount Zion, Newberne, Left Hand, Big Springs, Brohard, Stumptown, Tanner, Annamoriah, Burnt House, Tariff, Orma and Looneyville. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 18 and 33, and near mile marker 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Highland, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Highland; Pike A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN ADAMS, WEST CENTRAL PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Seaman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Peebles, Winchester, Seaman, Belfast, Emerald, Cherry Fork, Sinking Spring, Poplar Grove, May Hill, Smoky Corners, Serpent Mound and Locust Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
