Westbound Hwy 12 in Fairfield reopens, other closures remain in effect after grass fire

I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames Patrick
Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 YearsJames PatrickSolano County, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
Which Walnut Creek Italian restaurant works best for you?Walnut Creek, CA
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland firefighters battle blaze at building near airport
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland firefighters on Friday morning battled a blaze at a commercial building near the airport, where flames were seen shooting from the roof. The building is at Edgewater drive and Pendleton Way. The building had been previously red tagged. The fire was reported about 6 a.m. There's...
Arson suspect started 10 fires in one Bay Area town, officials say
A 25-year-old woman has been accused of starting 10 vegetation fires in Los Altos Hills.
KTVU FOX 2
Buildings threatened by Martinez fire
Buildings in a residential area of Martinez are threatened by a wildfire that broke out Thursday afternoon. The vegetation fire was burning near the 680 freeway and Arthur Boulevard. Contra Costa Fire said it was a 3-alarm fire that was "threatening structures in the vicinity of 4105 Pacheco Blvd." No...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigate death in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - At least one person is dead from a crash in Vallejo. The death was reported on Friday before 1 a.m. near Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. California Highway Patrol officers have been on the scene for hours. No further information was released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County
A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
Thieves steal Caltrans fencing in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A bold daytime theft of Caltrans fencing was captured on camera by an East Oakland business owner. Last Tuesday, Everardo Rodriguez and his son heard hammering across the street from their business, Bay Restorators, in East Oakland. They saw three men hammering away at wrought iron fencing installed by Caltrans around […]
San Mateo Co. residents demand answers after Indiana Batmobile garage raid
According to receipts obtained by ABC7 News I-Team, the sheriff's office spent more than $5,000 for airfare, $1,272 for three nights of hotels, and $427 for a rental SUV. They say only three of the investigators made overtime on that Sunday - more than $3,000. A total of $10,142.76 so far.
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed on a San Francisco Muni bus, another injured
Police are investigating a fatal Sunnyvale neighborhood shooting that happened on a Muni bus on Wednesday. One person was killed and another was injured. No arrests have been made. Muni vehicles are equipped with security cameras.
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
KTVU FOX 2
Flaring from Chevron refinery prompts questions from passers-by
RICHMOND, Calif. - Flaring occurred at the Chevron refinery in Richmond, prompting several passers-by to wonder why they saw flames in the sky. A viewer shared a photo of the fire from the freeway near the refinery about 3 a.m. Monday. Chevron says the flaring was part of a problem...
KTVU FOX 2
Brown water in Oakland Estuary undergoing testing
OAKLAND, Calif. - For more than a week the Oakland Estuary has appeared brown, muddy and murkier than usual, prompting scientists to test the water. The Port of Oakland sent out a dive boat and team of scientists Monday who say they found no sheen or file on the water to indicate oil or chemicals.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
KTVU FOX 2
Police pursuit on Peninsula reveals catalytic converter heist
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A police pursuit on the Peninsula ended with one suspected catalytic converter thief in custody. San Mateo police were called out to Third Avenue about 3 a.m. on Thursday. After patrolling the area for a while, they spotted the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Sienna. When police...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Westbound Highway 37 to close from Vallejo to Sears Point for five nights
Caltrans will close westbound State Route 37 between Walnut Avenue in Vallejo and State Route 121 at Sears Point in Sonoma County for five consecutive nights beginning Aug. 14, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Work will conclude by 4 a.m. on Aug. 19. The eight-hour nightly closures will allow...
Vallejo man hit by car at sideshow is recovering, family says
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo man is “doing wonderful” after he was hit by a car and seriously injured at a sideshow in July, his mother told KRON4. Tyler Ingersoll, 19, suffered traumatic brain injuries from the crash. “Tyler is doing wonderful, amazing even. He is in rehabilitation in San Francisco doing so good, […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro crash leaves dirt bike driver dead
San Leandro police are investigating a crash involving a van and dirt bike. Police say they arrived on the scene near Washington Ave. and Castro St. shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say they found a 25-year-old male with significant injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
KTVU FOX 2
Construction at Berkeley People's Park on pause as legal battle brews
Protesters camped out overnight at People's Park after University of California tried to commence construction of student housing on Wednesday. The construction is on pause. Many homeless residents' future is uncertain since they live in the park.
Missing Oakley woman's family review shocking new evidence from Antioch police
The parents of Alexis Gabe have always held on to hope that one day, their daughter would come home. But based on new evidence from Antioch police, they now acknowledge that their daughter may be gone.
KTVU FOX 2
Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
