Do you recognize any of these 3 murder suspects?

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Three suspects were caught on surveillance video when a man was shot and killed at a car wash Sunday night and police are now searching for them.

Lakewood Police found 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras dead inside his car after he had been shot at a car wash located at 1433 Sheridan Blvd. just after midnight on July 31.

Agents said the surveillance video shows three masked suspects and a vehicle pulling up to Contreras’ vehicle as he was parked in a car wash bay and then shooting him as he tried to drive away.

Lakewood Police said it’s believed to be an attempted carjacking and that it was a random crime.

Suspects in deadly shooting at Lakewood car wash (Photo credit: Lakewood Police Department)

Police provided a short clip of the surveillance video to get a closer look at the masked suspects, which you can watch in the player above.

The suspects also attempted to rob a few people near the bus stop at West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, police said.

Denver Police found a vehicle allegedly involved with the shooting on Monday night and arrested suspects in the vehicle on unaffiliated warrants. It’s not known if the suspects were involved with Contreras’ murder.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the robberies occurring just before, they are asked to call the Lakewood Police tip line at 303-763-6800.

