Vehicle sought in Maywood shooting death of ex-basketball star

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Maywood detectives are seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle police say is involved in the murder of a 22-year-old former high school basketball standout.

Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance images of a 2003 Buick Regal with a state registration plate BE25791, though police say the license plate may now be altered. The car is a black 4-door sedan with grey trim and dark tinted windows, including the windshield.

Police say the car was seen leaving the 700 block of S. 6th Ave. moments after Dyanla Rainey was shot and killed while standing in her driveway on July 24.





“She was just the life of the party and we’re going to miss it,” said Dylana’s mother, Margo Rainey, on July 25. “Me and her siblings are going to miss her. They took a great person away.”

According to police, the suspect vehicle has been seen recently in the Westside of Chicago, North Riverside, Cicero, Berwyn, Broadview, Maywood, Forest Park, Melrose Park and Bellwood.

Anyone who knows the vehicle’s location or may come in contact with the car is asked not to approach. Instead, call Maywood investigators at (708) 368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (708) 450-1787.

