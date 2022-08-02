3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side

Read on wgntv.com
Peace is Still 2
3d ago
All three needs to stay in jail in which We know that's Not going to happen
21
1 dead, 1 wounded in Roseland shooting
CHICAGO — Two people were shot, one was killed, in a South Side shooting, according to police. Chicago police responded to shots fired on the 10400 block of South Emerald Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday night. A man and a woman were sitting in a parked car when occupants...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors
A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while in traffic in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was driving around 1:46 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
Gary woman fatally shoots man after he attempts to break-in to her home
GARY, Ind. — A man was fatally shot after attempting to break-in to a woman’s home in Gary, Indiana. Police were dispatched around 5 a.m. Friday to the the 200 block of Roosevelt Street. According to police, a 36-year-old man attempted entry into a 56-year-old woman’s home by breaking through the window, and was shot by […]
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
Woman shot and killed in Morris, suspect in custody after search
MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has died after being shot in Morris, Illinois Thursday evening, and the suspected shooter was later caught.For hours, people were not allowed back into their homes as police investigated on the quiet block where the shooting happened. Police credited technology for their ability finally to making an arrest.The shooting took place in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris, according to an alert from the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency sent out a little after 5:30 p.m.The Grundy County Coroner's office said the victim, a 25-year-old woman, later died.Following the shooting, dozens of...
fox32chicago.com
Wounded security guard questions why no charges filed in Chicago shootout that injured 4 people
CHICAGO - Berrie McCormick is a former Marine who served in Afghanistan. On Monday, he says, his old training kicked in during a wild shootout at an apartment complex in University Village while he was working security. McCormick was hit twice, a 19-year-old man yards away was shot 13 times,...
Man shot in Chatham, gunman steals property from him before fleeing: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot and had his personal property stolen from him Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 4:30 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man was inside a Chatham home in the 800 block of E. 81st Street when a known offender shot the victim in the leg.
Stevenson expressway shooting involving off-duty CPD officer leaves woman critically injured
A woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night involving an off-duty Chicago police officer, authorities said.
Man charged with firing gun on Pace bus on the Bishop Ford
The Illinois State Police have arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun Tuesday while trying to pistol-whip someone on a Pace bus on the Bishop Ford Expressway. The man was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
fox32chicago.com
2 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in West Pullman Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 12300 block of South Michigan. At about 5:35 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were in the street when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 38-year-old was shot...
Woman shot, killed in Morris; lockdown lifted
MORRIS, Ill. — A lockdown has been lifted following a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon in Morris. Police said a 25-year-old was shot near an apartment complex in the 500 block of Twlight at around 4:30 p.m., police said. She died as a result of her injuries. Residents of Morris were asked to shelter for a […]
Beloved ‘Funnel Cake Man’ shot and killed in robbery, family says
DOLTON, Ill. — Police are searching for suspects after a father was found shot to death and robbed Tuesday in Dolton. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near the corner of Drexel Avenue and 155th Street in Dolton. His family said he was found with no valuables on him, no car keys, no […]
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was found shot several times early Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police officers found the man, who is around 20 years old, lying outside on the ground with three gunshot wounds to the body around 1:13 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 88th Street, according to Chicago police.
Family of Dolton man killed in police pursuit awarded millions after lawsuit
DOLTON, Ill. — It’s been nearly six years since Aja Seats brother John Kyles died following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Dolton officers initiated the chase in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2016 after a vehicle went through a stop sign. “The response of Dolton PD to that missed stop […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip in Little Village Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Lawndale. At about 4:35 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, police said. The offender produced a firearm, and...
30 years later: Legacy of 2 lawmen killed in Chicago courthouse shootout
CHICAGO — This is the story of a suburban officer who became a criminal and the two lawmen who stopped his escape attempt from a downtown Chicago courthouse. Jeffrey Erickson hid a handcuff key in his mouth and used it to get free from his restraints as he was moved into the basement of the […]
cwbchicago.com
2 men freed after prosecutors reject charges for a shootout that left 4 injured, including a security guard
Cook County prosecutors refused to file any charges following a Monday night shootout that left four men, including an armed security guard, injured in Little Italy, according to sources. Chicago police said two men were exchanging gunfire with a third man in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when...
Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
