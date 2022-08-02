Read on www.slipperstillfits.com
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
slipperstillfits.com
Coach Cal is afraid to lose at The Kennel and that is fine
There was intense jubilation across much of the Gonzaga fandom, and presumably some in Kentucky, after it was announced that the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats had entered into a home-and-home arrangement, beginning in Spokane this upcoming season. The excitement started to get muted a bit, when the rumblings came...
Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga
Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
Green ready to debut stadium: Bobcats host FCA in home opener August 20
FRANKLIN FURNACE — An investment in the Franklin Furnace community is bearing its first fruits. The Green High School football program will open its new football stadium to the public on Aug. 20 — when the Bobcats host Fairfield Christian Academy — in a standalone Saturday contest in Scioto County.
Local all-state quarterback makes college choice
West Branch senior quarterback Dru DeShields has committed to play college football at Eastern Illinois University.
Guard and center watch list: High school football’s top players in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Meet the top high school football players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron area. Cleveland.com is presenting a 12-part series on the top players at every position, including guards and centers.
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Occupational Health Safety
Two Ohio Family Dollar Locations Face Multiple Citations
The proposed penalties for both stores total over $1,200,000. Two Family Dollar stores in Ohio face over $500,000 in proposed penalties each. The two stores, one in Maple Heights and another in Columbus, were recently inspected and cited by OSHA, according to a press release. At the Maple Heights location, an employee reported “unsafe conditions,” and at the Columbus location, an employee filed a complaint about “water leaking through the ceiling causing wet floors and ceiling tiles on the floor,” which lead to the OSHA inspections.
Ohio man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle
A neighbor notified the Ohio DNR who turned the case over to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
spectrumnews1.com
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
whbc.com
Woman Shot in Akron Bar Passes Away
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 21-year-old woman shot by a suspect who was herself involved in an officer-involved shooting early Friday has died. That suspect who was also 21 was being chased down by police after the shooting incident at the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street.
whbc.com
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At Walmart
The story of an Ohio man is going viral on TikTok. He posted a recent life change on the social media network. A shift many platform users found drastic. Seth Goshorn made a post saying he got a new job. In the clip, Seth says, "Leaving teaching after six years to go be a manager at Walmart. And [I] make more not using my degree.". The video shows him wearing one Walmart uniform and holding up another. (source)
Occupational Health Safety
OSHA Cites Company for Multiple Hazards, Proposes $480K in Penalties
Workers were exposed to machine hazards, struck-by hazards and others, OSHA says. An Ohio company was recently cited for exposing workers to hazards and faces over $480,000 in proposed penalties. According to the press release, OSHA found hazards at a facility in Wapakoneta, Ohio, in February 2022. Workers were exposed...
Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa. Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.
CNBC
Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
Gun battle outside apartment building in West Akron leaves 2 women wounded
AKRON, Ohio — Two women were wounded Saturday after a man and woman exchanged gunfire outside an apartment building in West Akron, police say. A male suspect, Jason Turkovich, 39, has been arrested and is charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say more charges likely will be filed against Turkovich.
whbc.com
OSP: Canton Man Killed in Paris Crash
PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 172 near Autumn Avenue NE in Paris Township last night. The state patrol says Christopher Bowling went off the road and hit a ditch and an embankment. He was...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of accused rapist
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition in Lorain County. Michael Frost, 30, was last known to be living in the Cleveland and Lorain areas. U.S. Marshals said anyone with information on Frost should...
