Vandalism Suspect Arrested After Throwing Objects At Vehicle During Custody Exchange

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized in critical condition after suffering severe burns in a major car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said Heche was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home a short time later, sparking a blaze that spread throughout the house.Images published by Fox 11 show a woman, identified by the news outlet as Heche, being taken away on a stretcher.“We really had a multifaceted incident here,” Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott was quoted saying. “We had a significant traffic collision, we had entrapment of a woman inside that, we had a car that erupted into fire, and then we had a home that had significant fire that is red tagged. It’s at this point destroyed.”Heche is now in critical condition, according to the fire department, which did not identify her by name. No other injuries were reported.Read more at The Daily Beast.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO