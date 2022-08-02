Motorcyclist hurt in collision with bear in central Minnesota

Read on kfgo.com
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota
Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
dodgecountyindependent.com
“ASK A TROOPER” by Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol
Question: I see vehicles go by with extended carriers attached to their hitch with several full gas cans. We discuss what could happen if a driver was not paying attention and ran into one such vehicle. How safe can this be? Are there any laws in place that makes this unlawful? Answer: There is no law against transporting fuel containers on an extended carrier for non-commercial vehicles, although I agree that it could be a very dangerous situation in the case of a crash.
Deaths of 2,500 fish in Minnesota trout stream unexplained
Around 2,500 fish — mostly brown trout — were found dead in a major fish kill on Rush Creek near Lewiston, Minn. in late July. Photo courtesy of Carl Berberich / Minnesota Trout Unlimited. State agencies are investigating what killed-off thousands of fish on a popular trout stream...
lptv.org
Two-Vehicle Crash On Nature Road In Buckman Township
One man was injured in a two-vehicle collision near Morrill, Minnesota in Buckman Township. The Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office responded to the call and when arriving at the scene they found one vehicle in a ditch. 37-year-old Nathaniel Schanche of Milaca was eastbound on Nature Road near 290th Avenue...
2 airlifted, another injured in central Minnesota ATV crash
Two 20-year-olds were airlifted to hospitals and a 19-year-old was taken to a medical center ambulance after an ATV crash Saturday in rural Motley, Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 12:41 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave. SW in Meadow Brook Township.
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
fox9.com
Bear dies after being struck by motorcycle on Minnesota road
PILLAGER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A black bear was killed when it was hit by a motorcyclist near Pillager, Minnesota, on Monday. The Pillager Area Fire and Rescue says the motorcyclist collided with the bear on County Road 34 north of Pillager. The motorcyclist suffered some scrapes and a broken wrist.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute
8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
kfgo.com
Firefighter Union Chief Accused Of Asking For ‘Break’ Following Drunk Driving Arrest
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. – The head of the Saint Paul Firefighter’s Union allegedly asked a White Bear Lake police officer for a “break” during a drunken-driving arrest last week. Mike Smith’s attorney says his client was not looking for special treatment. After his arrest, Smith...
This Statue of Mary is Hidden in the Hills of Ottertail County
My grandparents just recently built a cabin near Battle Lake, Minnesota and over the weekend my whole family went there for some good quality time. We all woke up early on Saturday, and as we had breakfast my grandma suggested we go visit the Lady of the Hills. I saw "Lady of the Hills Road" in Millerville as we were driving up late Friday, and it piqued my interest so I was all in.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer
(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run
A 9-year-old girl was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to St. Cloud police. The department says the hit-and-run happened at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday when the girl "tried to run across the road" when she collided with a passing motorist on the 300 block of Wilson Ave. NE.
740thefan.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Aug 1, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked ATV riders in the Beltrami Island State Forest and checked boaters on Lake of the Woods. Violations for the week included possession of an overlimit of walleyes, jet skis operating at above-wakeless speeds too close to shore, jumping wakes, operating late, and allowing a 10-year-old to operate.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released. The update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,333 cases per day. Deaths decreased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations jumped 19.9% in...
Southern Minnesota News
Heat indexes as high as 115 recorded in Minnesota Tuesday
Hot day summer concept closeup thermometer with warm color tone. Heat indexes as high as 115 were recorded in Minnesota on Tuesday. Mankato reached a heat index of 108, with New Ulm right behind that at 107. In St. James, the heat index reached 105 degrees, while Waseca’s hit a heat index of 100.
