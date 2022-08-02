Lawmakers listen to calls for change following officer's death

Read on 13wham.com
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseRochester, NY
Lonsberry: IS KILLING COPS GOOD OR BAD?
In Rochester, New York, there seems to be some disagreement on that issue. On Monday, Rochester buried a murdered cop. Three days later, on Thursday, Rochester celebrated a guy who murdered a cop. Two cops, actually. Maybe that’s just balance – providing both sides of the issue. Or...
Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
Where do the guns come from? Special unit of NYSP tracking them
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With the number of shootings and killings in Rochester over the past two years, we at News10NBC have tried to have a laser focus on illegal guns. The questions we ask are: where did they come from? And how did they get here?. Today got...
Cayuga Nation Details Evidence of Criminal Activity At Demolished Varick Property
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (August 4, 2022) – During the demolition of a vacant property located at 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, New York, officers from the Cayuga Nation Police Department (CNPD) seized a variety of evidence indicating that a mail-order marijuana sales operation was being conducted by Wanda John and others out of the property. Evidence seized included suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and business records. Also seized were two weapons, including a loaded shotgun that had a chambered round upon recovery.
Alert canceled for missing vulnerable adult
UPDATE: Police have recently canceled the alert for Frank Gugino on Friday morning. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he […]
RPD investigating kidnapping on Norton Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a kidnapping after a car was stolen Wednesday on Norton Street with a 4-year-old inside. Police say the child was safely recovered when the car was found with the child still inside a few streets away. Police are investigating the incident as...
Tensions flare between opposing factions of Cayuga Nation
Varick, N.Y. — Tensions are rising again in the Cayuga Nation, stemming from a conflict between two factions on the tribe's land in Seneca County. Sheriff's deputies were called Wednesday to a scene in Varick for a report of suspicious activity. They found a conflict over the demolition of buildings ordered by Cayuga Nation leader Clint Halftown.
Rochester man sentenced to 5 years in prison for intent to distribute fentanyl
In 2010, Quandrell Davis, 31, was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a felony) and sentenced to five years in prison.
Mayor Malik Evans gives his progress report in Rochester on Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans gave his progress report on his first seven months in office titled “All in for Rochester.” on Thursday. “Ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, friends and neighbors, partners and allies: I stand here tonight with a loud and clear message: That day is coming and it is coming fast,” said Mayor Evans. “Rochester is on the verge of becoming one of America’s truly great cities and the rest of the world is about to see it too. And the reason is simple: the people in this city are finally working together.”
3-time convicted felon from Rochester pleads guilty to firearm charge
In addition to prison time, Shelton faces a maximum potential fine of $250,000.
Man accused of killing officer indicted on 8 charges
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced an eight-count indictment Wednesday against the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The indictment against Kelvin Vickers, 21, of Boston, includes upgraded charges of aggravated murder for Mazurkiewicz's death and attempted aggravated murder for shooting and...
Rochester Rundown: RPD officer laid to rest, bonuses for New York nurses, free college for Amazon workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Family of fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz directs calls for change at politicians
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family and colleagues of a Rochester police officer killed in the line of duty are seeking answers from leaders. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz became Rochester’s 42nd homicide of the year, and it's a number that has since increased. He died on July 21 protecting people who live in a community plagued by violence.
Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
Monroe DA Faces Ethics Complaint
An ethics complaint has been filed against Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. In the complaint obtained by the D&C, Doorley is accused of violating ethics rules when she agreed to co-chair Lee Zeldin's campaign for governor. Doorley says she stepped aside in April after conferring with the District Attorneys...
Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant and for Resisting Arrest
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
Murder charges for suspect who killed Rochester man outside Lyell Ave. bar
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
Manchester woman arrested for juror tampering
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Manchester woman was arrested on Friday for tampering with a juror. According to Canandaigua Police, it is alleged that on June 29, 2022, while on trial at the Ontario County Court House, Sheryl J. Cerroni, 56, intimidated a juror as she was walking into the courthouse.
NYSP: 5-year-old dies in crash in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, N.Y. — State police say a young child has died following a single-car crash in Wayne County. According to investigators, police responded to the crash scene on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the driver was travelling westbound when she lost control...
Hundreds gather and show their respects to fallen Rochester officer
A solemn procession on Monday made its way into Rochester's Blue Cross Arena, as hundreds of officers from a variety of law enforcement agencies gathered both inside and outside that venue to remember 54 year-old Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The police officer was shot to death in Rochester last month as he...
