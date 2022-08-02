ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Man shot on Lime Street in Rochester Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street for the report of a person shot just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported...
News 8 WROC

Murder arrest made in stabbing at House of Mercy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after an incident at a homeless shelter Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. They say this is the 45th homicide this calendar year. Another person was also hospitalized in the incident, with “non-life-threatening” injuries. Officers say that at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday they responded to […]
CITY News

Monroe County’s oldest building to get a checkup

The Stone-Tolan Historic Site on East Avenue housed early settlers, barflys, travelers, and even a future king. Monroe County’s oldest standing structure, a former farmhouse and tavern in Brighton that once lodged a future king, is about to get a checkup. The Landmark Society of Western New York plans to use a $9,500 preservation grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of NYS for...
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating attack on homeless man near Monroe and Goodman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attack that happened Friday in the area of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street. Officers responded to the area yesterday after an incident occurred between two people. In a video provided to News10NBC by a viewer, a man is seen beating and kicking another man on a sidewalk along the roadway.
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
rochesterfirst.com

Murder arrest made in Baden St. Rec Center shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been charged with murder for the July 5 incident that left one dead and three others injured. At around 2:40 a.m. on July 5, officers say they responded to a fight at an “large unsanctioned party” at the Baden St. Recreation Center outdoor basketball courts.
WHEC TV-10

Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
News 4 Buffalo

Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for elderly man

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who is believed to be in the Western New York area. Frank A. Gugino, 86 and of Rochester, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say that information indicates that he was in Amherst at […]
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
WHEC TV-10

Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon

AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
News 8 WROC

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
