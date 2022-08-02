Read on www.rochesterfirst.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
13 WHAM
Man shot on Lime Street in Rochester Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street for the report of a person shot just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported...
Missing child in Rochester, believed to be suicidal
Authorities describe her as a 5'02" black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.
Murder arrest made in stabbing at House of Mercy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after an incident at a homeless shelter Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. They say this is the 45th homicide this calendar year. Another person was also hospitalized in the incident, with “non-life-threatening” injuries. Officers say that at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday they responded to […]
Shots fired on N. Clinton Ave. sends crowds running
Initially, responders say they were unable to enter the area in question because of the crowds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
19-year-old shot on St. Paul Street in Rochester after car chase
Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and encourage anyone with information to call 911.
Monroe County’s oldest building to get a checkup
The Stone-Tolan Historic Site on East Avenue housed early settlers, barflys, travelers, and even a future king. Monroe County’s oldest standing structure, a former farmhouse and tavern in Brighton that once lodged a future king, is about to get a checkup. The Landmark Society of Western New York plans to use a $9,500 preservation grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of NYS for...
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating attack on homeless man near Monroe and Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attack that happened Friday in the area of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street. Officers responded to the area yesterday after an incident occurred between two people. In a video provided to News10NBC by a viewer, a man is seen beating and kicking another man on a sidewalk along the roadway.
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
rochesterfirst.com
Murder arrest made in Baden St. Rec Center shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been charged with murder for the July 5 incident that left one dead and three others injured. At around 2:40 a.m. on July 5, officers say they responded to a fight at an “large unsanctioned party” at the Baden St. Recreation Center outdoor basketball courts.
Search For Possible Canandaigua Lake Drowning Victim to Resume Monday
The search for a possible drowning victim will resume Monday. On Friday, emergency crews were dispatched to Canandaigua Lake for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A target of interest...
WHEC TV-10
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for elderly man
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who is believed to be in the Western New York area. Frank A. Gugino, 86 and of Rochester, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say that information indicates that he was in Amherst at […]
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
13 WHAM
Four people from Rochester arrested following police chase across WNY
Lockport, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following a police pursuit in Niagara and Orleans counties. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 5 p.m. Tuesday reporting a larceny at Runnings on Transit Road in Lockport. A deputy spotted the vehicle, which fled and...
Someone Is Breaking Into Cars At These Western New York Parks
The place you have always taken your children for a nice family walk may not be as safe as you once thought. Kristine Bailey took her kids for a nature walk on Monday, like she would on any given week. They stopped at Stiglmeier Park on Losson Rd, a favorite amongst the kids.
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
WHEC TV-10
Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
Third Rochester man charged with murder for Genesee St. shooting
According to police records, he is the third city resident charged with the shooting death of 22-year-old Brandon McClary.
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
Comments / 0