Leaders in New York celebrate new bill aiming to boost local economy and innovation

Nearly 1,000 future healthcare workers receive scholarships in New York
New York State — Taking steps to boost the state's healthcare workforce. Wednesday, nearly 1,000 winners were announced for the "Nurses for Our Future" scholarship program - which is designed to recruit and train healthcare professionals in New York State. It serves as a way to ease the burden...
Online process available for New Yorkers to choose "X" gender marker on state ID documents
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that individuals who have a New York State driver's license, learner's permit, or non-driver ID can now use a new online process to choose “X” as a gender marker without having to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
NYS launches $1.3 million bonus program for health care, mental hygiene workers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on Wednesday which was enacted in the 2023 New York State Budget. The program includes $1.3 million for recruitment and retention bonuses to certain health care and mental...
Amtrak trains will make stops at the New York State Fair to encourage statewide visitors
Town of Geddes, NY — Amtrak and the New York State Department of Transportation will resume direct train service to the New York State Fair this year. The train will allow visitors to skip tolls on the roads, traffic, and parking fees, as well as save gas money. Select Empire Service and Maple Leaf trains will make daily stops at the State Fair adjacent to the Fairgrounds.
Homesteads for Hope celebrates winning $200,000 grand prize in contest Thursday
Ogden, N.Y. — Homesteads for Hope Community Farm won a grand prize totaling $200,000 in Farm Kubota’s Hometown Proud Contest. As part of its 59th anniversary celebration, the U.S. Kubota Tractor Corporation hosted a Hometown Proud Contest that awarded grants to organizations across the country that are on a mission to revitalize underserved communities with new and promising solutions.
NYS to provide $100 million for emergency communications
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a combined $100 million in state funding has been awarded to 57 counties and New York City to enhance emergency communications as part of the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant (SICG) program. The programs aid municipalities in enhancing their emergency response capabilities by...
NY GOP candidates want investigation into potential Hochul admin corruption
New York State (WRGB) — Two candidates running for office in New York are accusing The Hochul Administration of rampant "pay to play" scandals. Attorney General Candidate Michael Henry and Comptroller Candidate Paul Rodriguez are both running on the republican ticket and are calling for an investigation into corruption within the administration.
Over 2 dozen illegal guns seized in statewide investigations
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in Albany at New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center to make an announcement on illegal guns. As part of the presser, she showcased a collection of 30 illegal guns that were confiscated statewide by as part of an investigation by State Police.
Ogden Police Chief Chris Mears retiring
Ogden, N.Y. — Chris Mears, chief of the Ogden Police Department, announced his retirement Thursday. Mears has been with the department for 27 years, serving as chief since 2015. “It has been such an honor to serve as chief of this amazing group of police officers, civilian staff and...
NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will expand to six classifications, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The change will impact boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, baseball and softball. The state currently uses five classifications for those...
Duo charged after police find cocaine during Thruway traffic stop
Junius, N.Y. — Two men from out of state face federal charges after New York State Police found approximately 645 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop Tuesday. Police stopped an eastbound car with Massachusetts plates on the New York State Thruway near Exit 41 in Seneca County. A trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana while approaching the vehicle. A search revealed about $18,000 in cash, along with a gift-wrapped package containing cocaine.
Drenching humidity, locally heavy rain
If you stepped outside anytime after 2 this afternoon you might have gotten quite a shock. Temperature and humidity both have soared as a warm front is crossing the area tonight. Expect a very uncomfortable night for sleeping with temperatures staying in the middle 70's. The record "High" low for tomorrow is below.
Indiana Rep. Walorski's SUV crossed center line before fatal crash, police say
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — New information is being released about the car crash on Wednesday that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, two of her staffers and another woman. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said the investigation has found new video evidence and witnesses that reveal preliminary crash information...
