Former cartel leader’s son pleads guilty to smuggling weapons, DOJ says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The son of a former cartel leader pleaded guilty to smuggling weapons into Mexico.

Osiel Cardenas-Salinas Jr., 30, admitted to purchasing 10 assault rifles to export into Mexico, a release from the United States District Attorney’s Office stated.

Cardenas is the son of Osiel Cardenas-Guillen, the former head of the Gulf Cartel. Cardenas-Guillen was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

On April 22, Cardenas and several others attempted to purchase five “AK-47 type rifles” and five “AR-15-type rifles,” the release stated.

An undercover operation took place in a Brownsville store parking lot. Cardenas instructed another individual to cross in Mexico and pick up $15,000 for the weapons.

According to the release, Cardenas further admitted he committed the crime while on a supervised release for a previous felony.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. will appoint sentencing on Nov. 8. Cardenas faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Cardenas will remain in custody pending his Nov. 8 hearing.

