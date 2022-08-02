Former cartel leader’s son pleads guilty to smuggling weapons, DOJ says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The son of a former cartel leader pleaded guilty to smuggling weapons into Mexico.
Osiel Cardenas-Salinas Jr., 30, admitted to purchasing 10 assault rifles to export into Mexico, a release from the United States District Attorney’s Office stated.
Cardenas is the son of Osiel Cardenas-Guillen, the former head of the Gulf Cartel. Cardenas-Guillen was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.Docs: Man accused of placing tracking device, hidden cameras to stalk woman
On April 22, Cardenas and several others attempted to purchase five “AK-47 type rifles” and five “AR-15-type rifles,” the release stated.
An undercover operation took place in a Brownsville store parking lot. Cardenas instructed another individual to cross in Mexico and pick up $15,000 for the weapons.Officials respond to fire next to Grulla HS, students evacuated
According to the release, Cardenas further admitted he committed the crime while on a supervised release for a previous felony.
U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. will appoint sentencing on Nov. 8. Cardenas faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.
Cardenas will remain in custody pending his Nov. 8 hearing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0