Former W.F. West, Tenino star McClure doesn’t want to be just any basketball coach

Nike McClure hasn’t become a basketball coach for lack of better options.

The one-time Tenino and W.F. West star is on a mission. She wants to carry forward the work of woman coaches who mentored her and wants to be remembered.

“I’m not doing this just to mess around,” said McClure, recently promoted from Director of Player Development to full-time assistant coach on the staff of her former collegiate team, the University of New Mexico.

“I don’t want to be just a mediocre coach. I want to become a head coach and have my name go into the history books as one of the best to ever do it.”

McClure was born to be an athlete. Her mother ran track at UNLV and Nike grew to 6-foot-3 during high school.

But basketball came into her life later than track. Her grandfather urged her to play in middle school.

When she got to Tenino in fall of 2010, then-coach Wanda Blanksma, now the head volleyball coach at Tenino as well as an art teacher at the nearby middle school, knew she had a major prospect.

“Nike was at the beginning of her basketball journey,” she said. “She had such a great personality and was such a free spirit. She was the funniest kid I’ve ever been around.”

Blanksma made an equally positive impression on McClure.

“She helped transform my life in a good direction,” McClure remembered. “I had never been part of a team sport before. Wanda was who really sparked my love for basketball. She was the first person in a school setting who really cared about me as a person.”

Tenino’s Nike McClure puts up a shot over Montesano defenders Justine Nuckols (14) and Megan Choate during Thursday night’s girls basketball game at Tenino High School on Feb. 2, 2012. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

Blanksma says her coaching style is simple and rooted in who she is. McClure, she says, was a “humble” player, quick to praise her teammates, who learned what lessons were there to be learned.

“I am who I am,” Blanksma said. “I coached the girls hard, to be tough and not get pushed around.”

After two strong years with the 1A Beavers, McClure and her parents believed she would benefit both athletically and academically by attending a larger school, so she transferred to 2A power W.F. West. Blanksma had no objection.

“None whatsoever,” she said. “I thought she and her parents made the right decision. I never had one ounce of a thought they’d left us in the lerch.”

At W.F. West, part of a dominant front line that included fellow Division I-bound players Tiana Parker and Julie Spencer, McClure became The Olympian’s 2014 All-Area player of the year and earned a scholarship to Washington State.

A pair of major injuries set her back early in her Cougar career, but by the time she was through, McClure had set Pac-12 and WSU records for blocked shots. More importantly, she found another female role model who influenced her path toward coaching, late WSU head coach June Daugherty.

“June was another woman who was a huge mentor to me,” McClure said. “Without basketball, I wouldn’t be who I am today. So I decided to walk in those women’s shoes because I thought so highly of them. I want people to see me in the same light someday.”

When Daugherty and defensive assistant Rod Jensen were eased out of Pullman following the 2017-18 season, McClure took her talents south to UNM to play a grad transfer season.

“Albuquerque was like no place I’d ever lived,” McClure said. “I’d never lived in a big city and I’d never lived in the desert. The basketball program is historic. Especially The Pit, which is one of the 25 best venues in the nation. The fan base is so solid. I was ecstatic to have the opportunity to play for the Lobos.”

Her eagerness translated onto the playing surface as she continued her shot-rejecting ways and made the All-Mountain West Conference defensive team. She also connected well with head coach Mike Bradbury, which would eventually lead to her current employment situation, but she still had a desire to play and spent two years, one in Cyprus and one in Portugal, as an overseas professional.

She had a blockbuster season for Anorthosis BC in Cyprus, averaging 16 points, 17 rebounds four assists and two blocks per game, before going to play for CAB Madeira in Portugal.

“I loved it so much,” McClure said of her experiences. “I was on islands the whole time. My teammates were fantastic. I learned how to deal with people from different backgrounds. I’m more open-minded and patient in trying to understand others now. Before I got out there, I was a lot more reactive in terms of people not doing things exactly the way I did them.”

Meanwhile, Bradbury hadn’t forgotten about her and offered her the player development job, which involved limited work by rule with players on court but an array of off-the-court logistical responsibilities, prior to the 2021-22 season.

“Nike was a natural fit,” Bradbury said at the time. “Her personality and enthusiasm are infectious for everybody that she’s around and it’s great that we were able to get her to come back.”

When one of the three full-time assistant coach jobs the NCAA allows women’s basketball teams came open this spring, Bradbury promoted McClure, who got her first taste of on the road recruiting earlier this month, in Dallas, Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

With McClure on the staff, New Mexico may find itself continuing a tradition of recruiting Washington. Before her, in the not-too-distance past, the Lobos had former Lakes standout Sara Halasz and Juanita grad Jaisa Nunn.

“I have my eyes on Washington 100 percent,” McClure said. “There are a few girls out there right now I’d love mentoring.”

Blanksma believes McClure can reach her lofty coaching goals.

“If anyone can do it, Nike can. She’s intelligent and her players will love her,” she said.