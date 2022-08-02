Police: Argument between neighbors ends in shooting, victim suffers life-threatening injuries

Read on www.wbrc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAlabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, […]
54-year-old man charged with murder in shooting death of neighbor after years-long dispute
A dispute between neighbors in eastern Jefferson County Thursday left one man dead and another behind bars. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just before 9 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of Second Way N.W. in the Center Point area, said Deputy Chief David Agee.
wbrc.com
Hoover Police investigating after person shot and killed at gas station
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed at a convenience store on August 3, 2022. This happened at the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280. Police say they received a call of a person shot at 8:28 p.m., and when they got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman died on the scene.
jeffcosheriffal.com
Dispute between Neighbors leads to Homicide
On Thursday August 4, 2022 at approximately 8:51am Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW in Center Point. Deputies arrived and found a 28 year old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The wounded man was identified as 28 year old Antonio Leon Warren. Deputies also observed a man standing nearby wanting to surrender. That man was later identified as 54 year old Nathan Lee Sanders. .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shooting inside Hoover convenience store on U.S. 280 leaves woman dead
Gunfire inside a convenience on U.S. 280 left one person dead. The shots rang out just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marathon, which is next door to the Waffle House and across the Street from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q. Hoover police responded to a 911 call at the store.
wbrc.com
One killed, three injured in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say one woman was killed, and three others were injured after a two car crash in Tuscaloosa County on August 4, 2022. Authorities say 41-year-old Tiffany N. Barger was killed, when the car she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Barger died on the scene. Two of the passengers in Barger’s car, as well as the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police investigating after pedestrian struck
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on August 4, 2022. Authorities say a 45-year-old woman was hit by a car on Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry Lane. She was taken to a local hospital before being transported to UAB. Police say the...
Family sought for woman found dead during welfare check at Bessemer home
Authorities are searching for family members of a woman who died earlier this week in Bessemer. No foul play is suspected in the death of 67-year-old Marda Tria Jackson but her body is ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to find her relatives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, officers arrived to the 800 block of 78th Street South after 3 p.m. and observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him […]
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man shot dead following an argument with another person
MCCALLA, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told deputies that a man had been shot and was lying in the yard. The victim was identified as Thomas...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in McCalla
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in McCalla on August 2, 2022. At 11:18 p.m. on August 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road in McCalla.
42-year-old man shot to death in McCalla neighborhood
An overnight shooting in western Jefferson County left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Thomas Allen Everett. The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road in McCalla. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded after receiving a 911 call from neighbors reporting a man had been shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
33-year-old man dies following double shooting in Childersburg
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 33-year-old Childersburg man. Childersburg Police officers said they were dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Coroner seeing increase in drug overdose deaths from animal tranquilizer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A sedative that’s only approved for animals is contributing to overdoses in Jefferson County. It’s called Xylazine and it is showing up in drug overdoses at the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. There’s been a big increase this year, with 36 deaths so far.
Witnesses sought in Childersburg shooting that killed 1, injured another; reward offered
A reward for information has been announced in a weekend shooting in Childersburg that left one man dead and another injured. Childersburg police were dispatched at 6:34 p.m. Sunday to the Sadie Lee Homes housing community on a report of multiple shots fired. Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot.
ABC 33/40 News
42-year-old man found shot to death in McCalla
A 42-year-old man was shot to death in the McCalla area late Tuesday night. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Myron Clark Road just after 11:00 P.M. on August 2, 2022. When they arrived, they found Thomas Allen Everett laying in the front yard.
ABC 33/40 News
Police working to locate missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a Birmingham man last seen Wednesday, July 20. The Birmingham Police Department said 39-year-old Lee Curtis Vanderbilt was last seen in the 1800 Block of 30th Street Ensley. Vanderbilt is described as a Black male who is 5’0’’...
wvtm13.com
Holly Pond community mourning brothers killed in car wreck
HOLLY POND, Ala. — The Holly Pond community is mourning the loss of two brothers after both were killed in a car wreck early Monday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck occurred around 1:21 a.m. Monday on Cullman County 1669, approximately one mile west of Holly Pond. ALEA said 19-year-old Caden Rodgers was killed when the 2001 Saturn SL he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. His 14-year-old brother Colby also died in the crash.
Human remains found in wrecked car believed to be of missing SC nurse last seen on her way to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains that were found in a wrecked car in Georgia are believed to be those of a nurse from South Carolina who was on her way to Birmingham last month but never made it, according to a police report. Shauna Brown, a nurse who worked at Prisma Baptist Health in […]
Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close
A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Comments / 5