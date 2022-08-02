ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Education organizations prepare for legislative session

The Idaho Association of School Administrators anticipates several legislative “hot topics” in the upcoming session. IASA executive director Andy Grover discussed the potential legislative moves in front of a crowd of at least 100 people at the organization’s annual conference Wednesday. Representatives from the Idaho School Boards Association and State Board of Education also attended.
Liebich calls out dueling narratives on education

State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich called out two Idaho political narratives Wednesday. One target was a familiar one: Liebich again blasted Idahoans who are pushing an anti-public education agenda. It was a thinly veiled criticism of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the hardline conservative lobbying group — although Liebich didn’t mention the group by name.
Analysis: School officials keep their distance from polarizing mask mandates

In Idaho’s three largest school districts, a new COVID-19 school year will probably look a lot like the old one. The West Ada, Boise and Nampa school districts will likely pick up where they left off last spring — especially when it comes to masks, which would remain optional. Despite a new and possibly more contagious virus variant, and case numbers that have placed much of Idaho under the feds’ highest COVID-19 risk category, school leaders are staying the course.

