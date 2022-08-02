In Idaho’s three largest school districts, a new COVID-19 school year will probably look a lot like the old one. The West Ada, Boise and Nampa school districts will likely pick up where they left off last spring — especially when it comes to masks, which would remain optional. Despite a new and possibly more contagious virus variant, and case numbers that have placed much of Idaho under the feds’ highest COVID-19 risk category, school leaders are staying the course.

