ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volney, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region

A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
WOLCOTT, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police seek public assistance with found property investigation

State Police is attempting to locate the owner of a black “Jundun” plastic zipper bag that was found along Chestnut Ridge Road near Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. The bag, which contains keys, deposit slips, and cash, was found and turned over to Troopers by a citizen walking along Chestnut Ridge Road yesterday afternoon.
SULLIVAN, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles

Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Volney, NY
Volney, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Hill Landfill#Fulton Fire
oswegocountynewsnow.com

DEC announces hunting and trapping licenses for 2022-23 seasons are now on sale

ALBANY — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos has announced that hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits (DMPs) for the 2022-2023 seasons are now on sale. Expanded hunting opportunities offered last year are also available to hunters this year.
HOBBIES
96.1 The Breeze

10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral

A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNY News

These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets

Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
RESTAURANTS
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY could feel hotter than 100 degrees; heat alert issued

Syracuse, N.Y. -- It could feel hotter than 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon in parts of Upstate New York as heat and humidity soar. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Central New York, the Southern Tier, and the Mohawk and Hudson Valleys, where the heat will be greatest. The advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., urges people to avoid strenuous activity outdoors and to seek shade or air-conditioning.
ENVIRONMENT
101.5 WPDH

What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
TRAVEL
94.3 Lite FM

Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State

Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
WIBX 950

Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy