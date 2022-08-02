ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

‘A nightmare’: Two girls testify against father accused of killing their mother

KSAT 12
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksat.com

Comments / 5

Alexander Espada
2d ago

Capitol punishment! If not, then nothing less than life without parole!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Victim killed in shooting on South Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting outside a South Side home. Isaiah Rey Vidales, 27, died of injuries he suffered from a shotgun used in the shooting. Police said they found the 38-year-old suspect, Aaron Lee Fisher, still...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
California State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Robinson, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication. According...
ODESSA, TX
freightwaves.com

Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud

A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway

SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy