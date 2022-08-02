One lane blocked on I-71 after a crash in Madisonville

Read on www.wlwt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Cincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes and causing delays on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The three left lanes and left shoulder are blocked due to a crash at 5th St/Exit 192, according to police. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Stopped traffic is backed up to I-71/US-50/Exit 1. Authorities advise motorists to...
WLWT 5
A crash has closed a portion of State Route 32 in Union Township
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking westbound State Route 32 at Elick Lane has been cleared. State Route 32 is now open to traffic in both directions. A crash has closed one side of a road in Union Township, Friday afternoon. Union Township dispatch confirmed to WLWT...
WLWT 5
A crash on the shoulder of I-71/75 in Covington is causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The left shoulder and left lane are blocked due to a crash on southbound I-71/75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m. near the 12th Street exit. Delays are growing...
Sheriff: Man dead after driving off road in Butler County
A man is dead after his vehicle went off the road, struck a drainage pipe and flipped into a creek, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-71 in Norwood due to crash
NORWOOD, Ohio — The left lane on northbound I-71 in Norwood is blocked due to a crash, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported at 4:54 p.m. between the Smith Road/Edwards Road and Ridge Avenue exits.
WLWT 5
Multiple companies are on scene of a semi leaking fuel along I-75
MONROE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is at the scene of a semi truck leaking at least 100 gallons of fuel along the side of I-75 Friday morning, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. First responders were called to the scene around 7:08 a.m. for a semi blocking...
WLWT 5
Flooding blocks lanes along I-71 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — High waters are starting to affect traffic in downtown Cincinnati, Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the two right lanes along northbound I-71 at U.S. 50 and Columbia Parkway are blocked due to flooding. Motorists are advise to use caution, though traffic appears to be...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 21-year-old killed after car crashes into creek in Butler County
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has died after his car went off the roadway and flipped into a creek in Butler County. It happened around 6:32 a.m. when the driver was traveling south on California Road when his car traveled off the roadway, hit a drainage pipe and flipped over into a creek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along the interstate near Ronald Reagan Highway
CINCINNATI — A crash is causing delays along the interstate near Carthage, Wednesday afternoon. Traffic is moving slowly along southbound I-71 at Ronald Reagan Highway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to Galbraith Road. Authorities advise...
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-75 after a crash near the West End
CINCINNATI — Police are on scene of a crash on southbound I-75, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash is blocking the two left lanes near Ezzard Charles Drive. Delays should be expected as traffic slows and backs...
Fox 19
Coroner: Male hit and killed by train in Evendale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale police are on scene investigating after a male was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened about 3:30 a.m. on East Sharon Road just inside Evendale limits bordering Sharonville. The male’s identity and circumstances leading up...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police identify man killed after car flips over bridge, lands in grass below
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a crash over the weekend on I-471 in downtown Cincinnati. According to the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit, it happened around 2:56 a.m., when officers responded to Interstate 471 southbound to investigate a fatal crash. Police say the man was driving a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Golden Alert issued for missing Kenton County woman with dementia
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County police are asking for assistance locating a missing woman. According to police, 67-year-old sherry Moore was reported missing Thursday after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Ky. Police said Moore has lived at the nursing home...
Covington to invest nearly $1 million in annual resurfacing projects on 22 city streets
All or part of 22 streets in Covington are about to get a smoother surface. Some 80,000 square yards of asphalt will be laid one and a half inches thick as part of a $995,000 contract that got underway this week on Tando Drive in South Covington. After finishing Tando,...
WLWT 5
A road in Clifton Heights will be closed through the afternoon for utility work
CINCINNATI — Crews will close a road in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati for a utility pole replacement. According to police dispatch, Moerlein Avenue will be closed at West McMillan Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3. The closure is necessary for crews...
WLWT 5
Police: 4 dead, person of interest wanted after shooting in Butler Township
DAYTON, Ohio — At least four people have died after a shooting was reported in Butler Township in Dayton, Ohio, police said. According to WLWT sister station WDTN, police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived...
WLWT 5
A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge is blocking lanes and causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 on the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash is reportedly at mile marker 191.4, just after entering Kentucky from Ohio. Delays are...
WLWT 5
Low hanging wires disrupt traffic in Hamilton Township
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Low hanging wires are affecting traffic in Hamilton Township, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton Township Police reported in a tweet that eastbound U.S. 22 is closed between Stubbs-Mill Road and Zoar Road due...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
WLWT 5
'I would've given him the cash if he asked': 84-year-old victim speaks out following Middletown robbery
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In just seconds, an 84-year-old woman became a victim of a robbery in Middletown. "You feel angry, certainly and upset," the victim said. For safety and privacy reasons, WLWT is not identifying the victim. The Butler County woman said she stopped by Big Lots in Middletown...
Comments / 0