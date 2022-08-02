ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

One lane blocked on I-71 after a crash in Madisonville

By Damon Gumbert
WLWT 5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

A crash has closed a portion of State Route 32 in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking westbound State Route 32 at Elick Lane has been cleared. State Route 32 is now open to traffic in both directions. A crash has closed one side of a road in Union Township, Friday afternoon. Union Township dispatch confirmed to WLWT...
UNION, OH
WLWT 5

A crash on the shoulder of I-71/75 in Covington is causing delays

COVINGTON, Ky. — The left shoulder and left lane are blocked due to a crash on southbound I-71/75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m. near the 12th Street exit. Delays are growing...
COVINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on I-71 in Norwood due to crash

NORWOOD, Ohio — The left lane on northbound I-71 in Norwood is blocked due to a crash, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported at 4:54 p.m. between the Smith Road/Edwards Road and Ridge Avenue exits.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple companies are on scene of a semi leaking fuel along I-75

MONROE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is at the scene of a semi truck leaking at least 100 gallons of fuel along the side of I-75 Friday morning, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. First responders were called to the scene around 7:08 a.m. for a semi blocking...
MONROE, OH
WLWT 5

Flooding blocks lanes along I-71 in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — High waters are starting to affect traffic in downtown Cincinnati, Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the two right lanes along northbound I-71 at U.S. 50 and Columbia Parkway are blocked due to flooding. Motorists are advise to use caution, though traffic appears to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madisonville#Traffic Accident#Wlwt News 5#Red Bank Road
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays along the interstate near Ronald Reagan Highway

CINCINNATI — A crash is causing delays along the interstate near Carthage, Wednesday afternoon. Traffic is moving slowly along southbound I-71 at Ronald Reagan Highway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to Galbraith Road. Authorities advise...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-75 after a crash near the West End

CINCINNATI — Police are on scene of a crash on southbound I-75, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash is blocking the two left lanes near Ezzard Charles Drive. Delays should be expected as traffic slows and backs...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coroner: Male hit and killed by train in Evendale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale police are on scene investigating after a male was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened about 3:30 a.m. on East Sharon Road just inside Evendale limits bordering Sharonville. The male’s identity and circumstances leading up...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WLWT 5

Golden Alert issued for missing Kenton County woman with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County police are asking for assistance locating a missing woman. According to police, 67-year-old sherry Moore was reported missing Thursday after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Ky. Police said Moore has lived at the nursing home...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Low hanging wires disrupt traffic in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Low hanging wires are affecting traffic in Hamilton Township, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton Township Police reported in a tweet that eastbound U.S. 22 is closed between Stubbs-Mill Road and Zoar Road due...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy