Virginia State

How Virginia residents can apply for energy assistance payments

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Virginia residents are now eligible to receive money to help pay for cooling as the Summer heat burns on.

The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) will distribute the cooling assistance through the Virginia Energy Assistance Program (VEAP). The money can be used to pay for:

  • Energy bills to run AC
  • Security deposits for electricity
  • AC and heat pump repairs
  • Purchase of fans, including ceiling and attic fans
  • Purchase and installation of window units

In order to qualify for the assistance, households must contain a child under 6 years old, a person over 60 years old or a person living with a disability.

Richmond announces gun buyback event with gift card incentive

Income requirements are based on monthly income and can be found in the table below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ruwx2_0h2E7Zym00
(Courtesy of VDSS)

You can fill out the application in Spanish or English , and submit it to your local social services department by August 15. Applications can also be submitted online through the CommonHelp portal .

