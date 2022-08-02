Read on www.eastridgenewsonline.com
eastridgenewsonline.com
Grohn New School Board Representative for District 8
Larry Grohn is the new representative for District 8 on the Hamilton County School Board. Grohn, a Republican, received 1,776 votes while his Democratic opponent, Katie Perkins, garnered 1,544 votes in the Hamilton County General Election. Tracy Cox will become the new East Ridge Municipal Court Judge. Cox received 970...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Election Day in Hamilton County
Voters will head to the polls today in Hamilton County to participate in the state and federal primaries, and county general election. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In East Ridge, poll locations are at the Community Center on Tombras Avenue, American Legion Post 95 on Ringgold Road and the United Methodist Church on Prater Road.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Aug. 5
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 4320 Bennett Rd (indecent exposure/mental health consumer):. Police responded to the ball fields at East Ridge High School after receiving reports of a naked man in the area. Police located the man, sans clothing, as he was returning to his home on Stateline Rd. While speaking with him, police determined he was experiencing a mental health moment, which was confirmed by the subject’s account and admission of having been prescribed mental health medication. EMS responded and evaluated him. He was believed not to be a threat to himself or others. He was advised to stay indoors if he felt the need to walk around again. (22-010922).
WDEF
Wamps, Graham, Mott and Judge Webb highlight local election stories
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On a night with many political suspicions confirmed by the voters of Hamilton County, we did see one upset and one amazing close race. But the big story is the Wamp family in Hamilton County politics. Both the son and daughter of former Congressman Zach Wamp...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Poss Backs Cox for East Ridge Judge
Tracy Cox is the ideal candidate for judge in East Ridge. She possesses all of the best qualities of a judge: she is intelligent, experienced, thoughtful, level-headed and fair. Tracy gives her time to the community, hosting a podcast where she interviews local community leaders and addresses issues of interest...
WTVCFOX
Wamp siblings win; Youngest-ever Hamilton Co. Mayor, first female Hamilton Co. D.A.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An entire family brimming with ear-to-ear smiles, the Wamps took home historic victories Thursday night. Voters chose Weston Wamp to be Hamilton County's newest mayor, the youngest person to hold the office. Coty Wamp likewise made history, becoming Hamilton County's first female district attorney. Additionally,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
She Traveled 200 Miles for an Abortion She Never Wanted
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiancé, Adam Queen.
WDEF
Democrat Adams Seeks Republican Smedley as Senior Advisor
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — “A government of the people, by the people, for the people — that’s exactly what Hamilton County needs today,” said Matt Adams on the Hamilton County Courthouse steps Tuesday. Adams, a democrat, is seeking Republican Sabrena Smedley as his senior advisor, should...
WTVC
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
wvlt.tv
Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
WDEF
Hamilton County candidates urge residents to vote
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Both candidates in the Wamp family were out in Lookout Valley tonight hosting a community event that boasted one simple message — vote Thursday. Coty and Weston Wamp both expressed they were holding the event tonight in support of District 11 Hamilton County...
WDEF
From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
Cleveland Police officers sign new contract
Cleveland Police officers signed a new three-year contract with the city on Wednesday, according to union president Jeff Follmer.
ballparkdigest.com
New Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark approved, funded by county
Hamilton County Commissioners today approved plans for a new Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark, creating a sports authority to oversee construction and issue bonds for the project. The vote was 8-1. We could see a final vote from the Chattanooga City Council as soon as next week approving the project. While owner...
WTVCFOX
Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
WDEF
Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window
Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
WDEF
Former Mocs Basketball Star Jasmine Joyner Joining UTC Coaching Staff
(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As a student-athlete Jasmine Joyner’s name is peppered throughout record books for Chattanooga, the Southern Conference and even the NCAA. Now her name will be added to head coach Shawn Poppie’s first staff for the Mocs. “I am thrilled to bring Jas back...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
WDEF
Local doctor gives Covid update: why the BA.5 variant will lead to more ‘long Covid’
The B-A 5 covid strain has been labeled as the most contagious variant so far by the C-D-C. Although the symptoms are reportedly more mild, health experts say this variant will lead to more cases of long covid. With back to school just around the corner around, we can expect...
WDEF
Police charge clerk with Lookout Valley shooting at store
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police make an arrest in a shooting at the Circle K on Browns Ferry Road on Tuesday. But it wasn’t the customers who were charged, it was the clerk, Anthony Visher. Police were called to the store just after midnight, but no one was there.
