Chattanooga, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

Grohn New School Board Representative for District 8

Larry Grohn is the new representative for District 8 on the Hamilton County School Board. Grohn, a Republican, received 1,776 votes while his Democratic opponent, Katie Perkins, garnered 1,544 votes in the Hamilton County General Election. Tracy Cox will become the new East Ridge Municipal Court Judge. Cox received 970...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Election Day in Hamilton County

Voters will head to the polls today in Hamilton County to participate in the state and federal primaries, and county general election. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In East Ridge, poll locations are at the Community Center on Tombras Avenue, American Legion Post 95 on Ringgold Road and the United Methodist Church on Prater Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Aug. 5

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 4320 Bennett Rd (indecent exposure/mental health consumer):. Police responded to the ball fields at East Ridge High School after receiving reports of a naked man in the area. Police located the man, sans clothing, as he was returning to his home on Stateline Rd. While speaking with him, police determined he was experiencing a mental health moment, which was confirmed by the subject’s account and admission of having been prescribed mental health medication. EMS responded and evaluated him. He was believed not to be a threat to himself or others. He was advised to stay indoors if he felt the need to walk around again. (22-010922).
EAST RIDGE, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
East Ridge, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Poss Backs Cox for East Ridge Judge

Tracy Cox is the ideal candidate for judge in East Ridge. She possesses all of the best qualities of a judge: she is intelligent, experienced, thoughtful, level-headed and fair. Tracy gives her time to the community, hosting a podcast where she interviews local community leaders and addresses issues of interest...
EAST RIDGE, TN
dailybadgerbulletin.com

She Traveled 200 Miles for an Abortion She Never Wanted

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiancé, Adam Queen.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Democrat Adams Seeks Republican Smedley as Senior Advisor

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — “A government of the people, by the people, for the people — that’s exactly what Hamilton County needs today,” said Matt Adams on the Hamilton County Courthouse steps Tuesday. Adams, a democrat, is seeking Republican Sabrena Smedley as his senior advisor, should...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Person
Chris Dixon
WTVC

TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Hamilton County candidates urge residents to vote

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Both candidates in the Wamp family were out in Lookout Valley tonight hosting a community event that boasted one simple message — vote Thursday. Coty and Weston Wamp both expressed they were holding the event tonight in support of District 11 Hamilton County...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Olympics#Tfp
ballparkdigest.com

New Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark approved, funded by county

Hamilton County Commissioners today approved plans for a new Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark, creating a sports authority to oversee construction and issue bonds for the project. The vote was 8-1. We could see a final vote from the Chattanooga City Council as soon as next week approving the project. While owner...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window

Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
ROSSVILLE, GA
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
WDEF

Police charge clerk with Lookout Valley shooting at store

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police make an arrest in a shooting at the Circle K on Browns Ferry Road on Tuesday. But it wasn’t the customers who were charged, it was the clerk, Anthony Visher. Police were called to the store just after midnight, but no one was there.
