Edmonton Oilers legend Kevin Lowe retires from off-ice roles with franchise

Read on www.cbssports.com
Related
Connor McDavid will be ecstatic after Oilers lock up breakout winger
The Edmonton Oilers are bringing back forward Kailer Yamamoto after the two sides agreed to a two-year deal worth $6.2 million. With Yamamoto signing another contract with the Oilers, he has avoided arbitration and also ensured that he can still skate alongside arguably the best player on the planet right now in the form of Connor McDavid.
NHL・
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Making debut versus former team
The Cardinals activated Montgomery on Thursday. He's scheduled to make his St. Louis debut Saturday versus the Yankees at Busch Stadium, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. Montgomery will draw a familiar opponent in his first start with St. Louis, taking on the club with whom he spent the...
Comments / 0