ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza returning for a second time

By Stephanie Thompson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cctk1_0h2E7Egl00

IRVINE, Calif. ( WCMH ) — Taco Bell’s cult-favorite Mexican Pizza is making its second comeback in a menu drama that began nearly two years ago.

On Tuesday, the restaurant made announcements on social media that the popular item will be back in September. A tweet stated, “The beans have been spilled. See you and the #MexicanPizza 9/15.” An Instagram post added, “For real this time. See you on 9/15.”

The Mexican Pizza was originally dropped by Taco Bell in September 2020 , as part of a push toward more sustainable packaging and to “streamline its offerings,” according to the company.

After the announcement, a massive backlash ensued which led to a Change.org petition calling for the item’s return. The fast-food giant relented to public pressure and announced in April 2022 that the pizza would be back, “for good,” in May.

The news was posted on the company’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, with Taco Bell changing its name to “YOU BROUGHT BACK THE MEXICAN PIZZA” on the latter.

Mexican Pizza superfan and Change.org petition organizer Krish Jagirdar, praised the company for its decision in April.

“That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later, and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA,” said Jagirdar. “It’s one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant.”

But the euphoria was shortlived. Almost as soon as the Mexican Pizza returned, Taco Bell locations across the United States began running out of the item .

“Because of the incredible love for the Mexican Pizza, we have begun selling out across the country. Our restaurant teams trained weeks for what we knew would be a big return, we just didn’t realize how big, and replenishing the beloved menu item is taking longer than we’d like,” a statement on Taco Bell’s website read.

The company then set up a Mexican Pizza FAQ page for the latest details and information. Which now confirms the pizza will be back and further explains the item’s false start in May.

“Upon its menu return, demand for the Mexican Pizza was 7x higher than when previously available. While demand and ingredient shortages delayed that permanency, it’ll be here to stay for good when it returns September 15.”

The FAQ page also addresses the delay of the restaurant chain’s “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” collaboration with Dolly Parton .

“The shortage of the Mexican Pizza came with the postponement of Mexican Pizza: the Musical. Stay tuned for more details on how Taco Bell will celebrate the menu item’s return.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said. On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at […]
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Stratford man arrested on several narcotics possession charges

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford man was arrested on Tuesday and faces several narcotics possession charges, police said. The Stratford Narcotics Vice and Intel Unit excuted a search warrant for a residence on Thompson Street as a part of an investigation focusing on narcotics sales and firearms within the town. The target of the […]
STRATFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
WTNH

Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
GROTON, CT
WTNH

15-year-old shot, injured in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old was shot on Pershing Street in Hartford on Thursday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to Pershing Street on a ShotSpotter activation for a suspected shooting. Once they arrived, officers said they found the victim, a 15-year-old boy. The boy was transported to a local hospital […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mexican#Food Drink#Taco Bell#Change Org
WTNH

2 men hospitalized after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street. While police investigated the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

State trooper faces additional domestic violence charges in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper turned himself into police on Wednesday and was faced with more charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident at his home in Vernon. According to the Vernon Police Department, Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself into police after learning that there was a warrant for his arrest. He […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash: Fairfield PD

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairfield police arrested a man for fleeing the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police said they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a crash that involved a motorcycle on Kings Highway East near Jennings Road. An eyewitness at the scene stated […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest two on illegal firearms and narcotics charges

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) —  Waterbury police arrested two individuals on illegal firearms and narcotics charges on Wednesday, according to authorities. Officers were patrolling the area of Bronson Street around 8:30 p.m. to address quality of life issues and concerns affecting neighborhood residents, police said. The proactive police work led officers to arrest 34-year-old Ricky Alston […]
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTNH

Man arrested for DUI after causing 4-car crash on I-95S

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars near New Haven on Thursday has led to a DUI arrest, according to state police. The collision involved four vehicles who were all traveling on I-95 South near exit 46. The first car involved was a Freightliner, the second was a Toyota Rav4, the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man pistol-whipped during carjacking at Orange gas station: Police

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Orange Police Department is investigating an incident at a gas station in the city on Friday where one man was pistol-whipped after suspects threatened to take his car. According to police, the violent carjacking took place just before 6 a.m. at the Valero fuel station at 347 Boston Post Rd. […]
ORANGE, CT
WTNH

Bloomfield man headed to prison for heroin distribution, illegal gun sale

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for the distribution of heroin and the illegal sale of a firearm, police said. According to documents and statements made in court, Hartford police arrested 33-year-old Michael Simpson of Bloomfield in July of 2018. Police shared Simpson was selling drugs from […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for threatening to kill Walmart employees: Milford PD

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who threatened to kill Walmart employees and called them racial slurs. Officers said they responded to a threatening complaint at a Walmart on Boston Post Road on Monday. Once at the scene, employees told police that one customer, Anthony Kane, 32, had threatened to kill an […]
WTNH

Alex Jones ‘cowardly’ for missing court, Sandy Hook dad says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The father of a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting said Tuesday that it was “cowardly” of Alex Jones to skip hearing his testimony in person about how Jones’ claims that the massacre was a hoax deeply affected his family. “What was said about me and Sandy Hook […]
AUSTIN, TX
WTNH

Man dies after Hubbard Park pool incident: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Meriden Police Department, a 72-year-old man was rescued from the pool just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire and EMS crews were on the scene and provided aid to the victim. The man was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. At this […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Man accused of killing mother at sea denied request for release

(WTNH) – Nathan Carman, the man charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars, will have to stay behind bars as he awaits trial. A federal judge denied Carman’s request for release. Carman has been held since his arrest in May. He was indicted in the death of […]
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

WTNH

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy