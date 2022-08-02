New Austin app Desti uses TikTok-like videos to get you on dates

Read on austonia.com
You’ve found your dream home. Now it’s time to design your space. Let eggersmann make your dreams come true. Not only are their products custom-crafted to last a lifetime, but their team of professional designers, installers, and care specialists are there to assist you from the ideation to the implementation of your gorgeous and highly functional space. A family-owned business, eggersmann offers modern design solutions for every room in your home and they’ve had a hand in the design of many of the most beautiful homes in Texas, including right here in ATX. A downtown condo. A house on the lake. South Austin style. All are perfect for eggersmann’s design solutions.
Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin
Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack. Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack) That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.
Readers rejoice: 6 Austin bookstores reign in Yelp’s Texas Top 25 list
A beloved, sustainable Austin bookstore topped the charts for best local bookstore in Texas. Used book shop Recycled Reads claimed the top spot on Yelp’s Texas Top 25 Local Bookstores. Austin is also the city of bookworms, with more stores on the list than any other Texas metro. Austin had six spots on the list, Houston and Dallas both had four, while San Antonio and Fort Worth each had two. Businesses were ranked using factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. The best local bookstores according to Yelp:
Music, movies and margaritas: What to do in Austin this weekend
🗓 All weekend😎 Hot Summer Nights Festival 2022Red River Cultural District’s annual free music fest is returning for three nights this weekend, showcasing more than 100 local artists. While admission is free, the festival helps raise funds for venue staff and local artists.Various times Thursday-Saturday | 📍Red River Cultural District venues🗓 Thursday🎭 Mean Girls the musicalBased on the beloved 2004 classic film of the same name, “Mean Girls” is coming to the stage at Bass Concert Hall with a musical twist. Follow Cady Heron in a new way as she navigates the animalistic world of high school and learns who...
'Tesla of Food' closes $6.7M Seed Round with Elon's investors
Nick Nanakos is taking the long view. Founder and CEO of Austin-based ZIKI, Nanakos is on a "multi-decade, global-scale conquest to build the most significant company to ever exist in food." His Spartan ancestry has made him a fighter for excellence, and his Macedonian heritage (think Alexander the Great) may be what helps drive him toward empire. Venture capital firm Gigafund, core Elon Musk backers who invested more than $1B into SpaceX, are backing Nanakos's expansive vision of disrupting and transforming the food industry on an industrial scale.
Drive a Tesla or use a smartphone? You can thank UT professor John Goodenough for that
The lithium-ion battery industry, a multi-billion sector that shapes our everyday lives with its use in products like phones and EVs, came to be what it is now due to a professor at the University of Texas at Austin. John B. Goodenough has more than lived up to his name. He turned 100 years old in July, after a distinguished career in which he did foundation work for world-changing industries, and won the Nobel prize in chemistry along the way. He came to UT in 1986 after a decade at the University of Oxford. While in England, he was a professor and head of the Inorganic Chemistry Laboratory, where he made the lithium-ion battery discovery. It was also during this time at Oxford that Goodenough met Arumugam Manthiram, who has long seen Goodenough as a role model.
Austinites need to make $5 more per hour to live than the average Texan
It costs more than $5 more per hour to live in Austin than the average Texan, according to the 2022 Out of Reach report. Released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the report breaks down the cost of living in all 50 states. The Austin-Round Rock metro is ranked most expensive in Texas. While the average Texan needs to work full-time, making a minimum of $22.54 per hour, to afford a two-bedroom rental or apartment. In Austin, that number jumps to $27.90 per hour—about $58,040 annually—to afford rent of $1,451 per month, or Fair Market Rent.
Elon Musk hints at another Tesla gigafactory coming soon
Months after Giga Texas’ grand opening, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is already eying another factory. Musk made an appearance at the company’s annual shareholder’s meeting Thursday and suggested the company may announce plans for another factory as soon as this year. The event, known as Cyber Roundup, involved the group voting on matters like director appointments and stockholder proposals. Musk also commented on the company’s recent profit and noted there’s still progress to be made at the gigafactory here.
Eklektikos host John Aielli, who flew by the seat of his pants, dies at 76
By Mose BucheleAustin radio icon John Aielli, whose fearless and improvisational approach delighted and polarized listeners for over 50 years, died Sunday at 76."He was such a joy to work with, and so important to what the stations have become," KUT/X General Manager Debbie Hiott said in a message to staff.Click here to read the full story from KUT.
Austin dog stores and salons report string of burglaries
Pet grooming salons and dog supply stores have seen a rash of at least seven burglaries over the last month, bringing store owners together to try and put an end to the repeated crime.The break-ins started in late June and have continued every few days at different locations around the city, according to the Austin Police Department and Austin/CentralTexasGroomers Facebook group.Victims have started sharing their security videos via Facebook, with a nearly identical story each time: A gloved man uses a rock to break through a glass door or window in the early morning hours, takes the cash drawer and...
Report: The Domain is getting its tallest building yet with nearly 30-story tower
The Domain will be getting its tallest and largest building yet. According to the Austin Business Journal, a 26-story tower known as Domain Central 1 is set to have 456,000 square feet of rentable space, more than 10,000 square feet of retail space, an amenity floor and a terrace on each office floor. Atlanta-based Cousins Properties is behind the tower, though it’s uncertain when shoppers and office workers can expect to see the finished building. In a recent earnings call, company leaders noted material and construction costs have increased, indicating work on the tower might not start this year as filings indicated. If the timeline does stick to plans indicated in filings, construction would start in November and reach completion in June 2025. While the final price tag could change, Domain Central 1 has an estimated cost of $143 million.
Protestors gather downtown to demand an end to Neuralink testing on monkeys
On top of the protest, the committee: The group also says they’re suing the University of California, Davis where testing on monkeys was funded by Neuralink. The institution has reportedly declined to release videotapes and photographs of the testing. Founded in 2016, Neuralink is one of Musk’s many ventures on top of companies like Texas-based Tesla and Boring Company. Earlier this year, Musk said the plan is to make Neuralink tech available for people with spinal cord injuries next year, pending FDA approval.
Developers break ground on East Austin 'cultural oasis' Skyline Park
East Austin’s Easton Park community is getting a new, $13 million green space and “cultural oasis.”Brookfield Residential Properties broke ground on the upcoming 25-acre Skyline Park within the master-planned community, 7604 Skytree Dr., on Wednesday. It anticipates the park to be complete in 2023.What’s in store?Two playgroundsOne for children aged 2-5 and the other for older childrenAn open lawn and preserved green spacePublic art installationsA splash padA bridge connection resembling the Pennybacker BridgeDowntown skyline viewsThe park is located 2,300-acre Easton Park, which is located 12 miles away from downtown, and developers hope to host live music, food trucks and movies in the park once it is complete.Brookfield Vice President of Land Matt McCafferty said the park will provide the community with “a vital space for play, events and programming.”
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that no one realized that there were gonna be this many people laid off on Monday.” Oracle is the latest development in a recent wave of layoffs and hiring freezes at tech companies amid worries of a recession. Daigle said when she was let go, the message was “today's your last day. Your position has been eliminated due to reorganization of the marketing department.”
Dove Springs getting a new trail: Donde Corre el Agua
By Willow HigginsIn the summer of 2020, in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dove Springs community members began to wonder how they could better use a section of the local greenbelt that had become neglected. The unmarked trail, which is overgrown and enclosed by a 10-foot flood wall, was once actively maintained and a go-to river access point for residents in the mood for a stroll or a swim. Last week, project partners presented their proposal for a revamp of a section of the East Williamson Creek Greenbelt–which they’ve named Donde Corre el Agua (Where the Water Runs)–to the...
'People just want to stay single': What it's like to date in Austin's tech playground
After moving from Honduras to Austin in high school, Giselle Suazo Arriaga has accumulated years of dating experience in the capital city. And in that time, she and her friends observed what they call “Peter Pan syndrome” in the dating pool.“They don't want to be ‘tied down,’ as they say because you're essentially in a playground. There are so many people in the city,” Arriaga said. The 28-year-old who works as a marketing manager went on to say she’s been on dates with men in their 20s, 30s and 40s, but finds the same pattern plays out regardless of age....
Sources: Elon Musk to build his own airport outside Austin
Elon Musk is developing plans for a new private airport, multiple sources tell Austonia. While the timetable and exact location are unknown, the conceptual plans have been confirmed by sources who say the airport would be east of Austin, near Bastrop.Besides being available for private jet travel for himself and his executives, the potential new airfield could service Musk's companies, many of which have a local presence: Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company in particular. Musk and his companies own thousands of acres in Central Texas, mostly along the Colorado River corridor.The key piece of land for Musk is Giga...
Another bike shop, a restaurant or something else entirely: What the old University Cyclery could become
Five years after it closed, the once-beloved University Cyclery on North Lamar is looking to become something new. For 39 years, the store sold bikes and apparel and also offered repairs and rentals. Now, property records show the current owner as “Peddle Faster LLC.” Though it’s unclear what plans might be lined up for the site, some have shared thoughts on what the space could become, and say it could work as a restaurant. While Austin has a "Pedal Faster LLC" off Riverside, "Peddle Faster LLC" appears to be a separate entity. The company was incorporated in June last year,...
From the Capitol to now: Austin's tallest towers through the years
Austin’s friendly and magnetic personality shines through in the architecture that’s been a long time in the making. It’s not the high rises of Manhattan or the blend of Victorian and modern architecture seen in San Francisco, but we have a mix of charming, sleek and tall. Of course, being the tallest in any region is one of the main bragging rights, so we rounded up a list of some of the buildings with impressive heights over the years. As coming towers make their entry to downtown, the Domain and other booming areas, here’s a look back at where it...
Local James Beard winner is staying busy a month after award
Now a month out from her James Beard Foundation win, chef Iliana De La Vega is back on her usual grind as she works to keep up with increased demand.De La Vega of El Naranjo, 2717 S. Lamar Blvd., represented Austin when she won the title of Best Chef Texas alongside chef Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, 2512 E. 12th St., who took home Best Emerging Chef in June. View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Naranjo (@elnaranjoaustin) “People...
