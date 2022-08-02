Indianapolis Opera General Director David Starkey didn’t take long to pinpoint what he most looks forward to about the organization’s 2022-23 schedule. “The highlight will be Angela Brown singing her first ‘Tosca’ in her hometown,” Starkey said. “She has sung Aida and Porgy and Bess, but never ‘Tosca.’ While this will not be her last, it will be her only ‘Tosca’ for Indy and yet she brings her world-class experience to the opera stage as one of the best modern-day Toscas ever. She will feature the famous aria in the ‘Opera In the Park’ concert.”

