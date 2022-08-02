Read on www.youarecurrent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Related
Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s “fourth stadium,” Back 9 provides a […]
Current Publishing
Soprano star Brown’s appearance in ’Tosca’ highlights Indy Opera season schedule
Indianapolis Opera General Director David Starkey didn’t take long to pinpoint what he most looks forward to about the organization’s 2022-23 schedule. “The highlight will be Angela Brown singing her first ‘Tosca’ in her hometown,” Starkey said. “She has sung Aida and Porgy and Bess, but never ‘Tosca.’ While this will not be her last, it will be her only ‘Tosca’ for Indy and yet she brings her world-class experience to the opera stage as one of the best modern-day Toscas ever. She will feature the famous aria in the ‘Opera In the Park’ concert.”
ZOINKS! Look Who Was Spotted at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum
Who is the most famous dog of all time? An argument could certainly be made for a dog like Toto, Lassie, or maybe even Pluto. My vote, however, has to go to that crime-solving, ghost-chasing, munchie-loving Great Dane called Scooby-Doo. I would even say that the duo of Scooby and his best pal Shaggy is one of the most famous in film/TV history.
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome invites you to new ‘Beats & Bites’ event
Join Westfield Welcome at Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 for a new event. Beats & Bites features fun for the whole family. The plaza will be full of activities including a face painter, board and lawn games, and “beats” from Kassey King. Skip cooking dinner and grab some “bites” from That Vegan Joint, Lu Dog’s Grilled Dogs, T’Days Jerk and Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets. Activities are free to enjoy; food is available for purchase.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale
We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
Current Publishing
Center Presents individual tickets go on sale
With series subscriptions still available for the 2022-23 Center Presents Season at the Center for the Performing Arts, tickets for individual 2022 performances will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 5. Presented in partnership with Allied Solutions, the season features more than 50 events, with...
indyschild.com
6 Play Dates that Adults Will Enjoy
Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. Birdies. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and kids-at-heart) will love playing a round of mini golf...
chicagoconcertreviews.com
Collection and Jim Irsay Band with Heart, R.E.M. members, Buddy Guy, KWS impress Navy Pier
Chicago native Jim Irsay is best known for owning the Indianapolis Colts, but he’s also a lifelong musician and avid collector of priceless memorabilia, primarily when it comes to entertainment, sports and American history. Rather than keep it on display in what’s sure to be a sprawling basement, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Current Publishing
A salute to flags: Local firefighters launch unique patriotic-themed business
What began with a spark of creativity during a bit of downtime has turned into a growing side business for firefighters Scott Carr and Rob Demlow. They have worked together at Station 92 for more than a decade and noticed that a lot of old, unusable fire hose was being thrown out. So, they found a way to give the hoses a second life by turning them into American Flags.
16-year-old wins on the dirt track in IMS debut
INDIANAPOLIS — He may not have his official state-issued driver’s license yet, but 16-year-old Dominic Gorden does have his first win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The teenager won back-to-back races Wednesday in the preliminaries for the Drive2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech. Gorden, who is from Clovis, California, first captured a heat race, then won a […]
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
indyschild.com
Free Things to do in August around Indianapolis
Aug. 1 – Frozen. Get ready for some pre-season football action this summer! The Indianapolis Colts have released the schedule for their 2022 Colts Training Camp, which kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Themed Days:. Aug. 3 – Salute to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence
GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
indyschild.com
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
Current Publishing
Carmel community pillar Jim Engledow dies at 66
Jim Engledow, a “true champion of parks and the Carmel community,” died Aug. 2. Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation Director/CEO Michael Klitzing sent an email Aug. 3 alerting former park board members of the news. The cause of death was not announced. Engledow, 66, served on the Carmel...
Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District
Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the “Fountain Fletcher District.”. In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Current Publishing
Fine wine: Hopwood moves forward with plans for winery, distillery and event center
Ron Hopwood’s dream has moved closer to reality. Owner of Hopwood Cellars in Zionsville, Hopwood plans to build Hopwood Winery/Distillery Vineyard and Event Center on 16 acres on 2055 S. U.S. 421, corner of 421 and 200 South. “We’ve already planted a couple of thousands vines there,” said Hopwood,...
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
Current Publishing
Canine Cloud Nine planning move to Carmel City Center
Canine Cloud Nine has outgrown its space in the Carmel Arts & Design District. “We’re busting at the seams,” said Amber Hosford, who co-owns the cage-free grooming salon and boutique. “We’re excited to have more room for everybody. We’re a little cramped right now.”. Canine...
WISH-TV
Immigrant-inspired school opens its doors for first time on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The charter school that’s inspired by the Latinx and immigrant experience finally has opened to students. A recent partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools helped make it happen. Francisco Valdiosera, the executive director of Monarca Academy, said, “Really, this has been a dream come true for...
Comments / 1