WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White 'glad' to see post-pandemic shift to homeschooling

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

A s more and more parents opt out of the public school system, particularly in states run by Democratic leaders, the Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White said it was "great news" for the education system.

White appeared on Fox Business's Cavuto: Coast to Coast Tuesday to talk about how the public school system was failing some students.

"I’m glad that those public school districts are losing funding. I'm glad that they're losing students because they've been failing children for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic began," White said. "In California right now, the average eighth-grade student has the reading and mathematics proficiency of a fifth grader. That's how devastating COVID-19 was for these students — and what did California do in response? They lowered the standards of learning for students in the name of diversity and equity."

BIDEN'S TITLE IX GUIDANCE WOULD FORCE SCHOOLS TO CHOOSE BETWEEN INDOCTRINATING OR FEEDING STUDENTS


During the pandemic, schools received extra funding to mitigate the sudden challenges, and the money was allowed to go toward any resource of the schools' choosing. Many opted to spend the funds on personal protective equipment, such as masks and hand sanitizer.

"A lot of that money is still there, it's just sitting there, and they're never going to use it the way that it should be used," White said. "It should be used to increase outside-of-school tutoring and helping kids get their test scores back up, making sure that they're getting the assistance in the classroom that they need. And right now, none of that is happening in the public education system, and it's so frustrating to see."

